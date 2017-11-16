Tenacity helped build business legacy for Arnie Johnson

Johnson made his way on perhaps an unconventional path. He graduated high school and served in the Army. After he got out of the service, he worked in the woods as a lumberjack and later in the iron mines. He spent five years working in the mines in Babbitt.

"I knew that I wanted something different," Johnson said. "I wanted out of the mines. I felt everybody up there was trapped. So when I had an opportunity to sell retirement plans part time this was exciting for me. So I took it."

On Thursdays and Fridays, his days off from the mines, Johnson drove from Babbitt to his sales territory in Two Harbors and Silver Bay. His boss asked him to try selling retirement plans full time. Johnson, married with two children, was earning $400 a month working in the mines and wasn't sure about leaving the guaranteed income. His boss said the magical words.

"If you went full time and you didn't make it, what is the worst thing that can happen to you?" his boss asked.

Of course, the answer was he'd have to go back to work in the mines. With two weeks of vacation coming, Johnson said he'd try selling for those weeks if his boss would come on the road and help him. The first three days they made calls. They didn't sell anything, but were learning. Then his boss left him on his own for the rest of the week and the next. Johnson's sale total for two weeks was zero.

But Johnson went back to Babbitt and told his wife JoAnn he believed he could do it. He quit his mining job and they moved from Babbitt to a trailer house in Taconite and from there he traveled and sold. He said he was selling something people don't want to talk about in life insurance. That was the beginning of the insurance part until he started the long-time major employer in Brainerd and Baxter known as Universal Pensions Inc.

"I could never, ever have done any of this without my wife," he said. "She was my rock. She supported me. She encouraged me. I'd get down. I would really get down and she'd be there to pick me up and dust me off and kick me out the door and I'd go some more. It's been like that all the time."

Johnson formed Universal Pensions in 1974 with three employees. But Johnson said he didn't have a vision or a goal at that time.

"When I started out on Washington Street, I started to sell retirement plans to insurance companies," Johnson said.

But a turning point came after a trip to California.

Johnson often went to conferences and listened to inspirational speakers. He brought a tape recorder to capture their messages and replayed those speeches over and over again. He was invited to Los Angeles to a program by a friend he hadn't seen in years. Johnson was there for three days. The man had two things for sale—coal leases in Wyoming or music records. Either one at that time, according to the tax law, gave people the opportunity to put in $10,000 and get a $12,000-$14,000 write-off. As Johnson looked into it, his accountant told him those were tax loopholes soon to be closing. But it wasn't the idea of coal or long-playing records that mattered, it was the idea behind them.

"This young man who started this, he obviously had a vision to do something," Johnson said. "He created something out of nothing. He worked with the tax law and he found he was able to do it. This was so exciting for me. All of a sudden I said, I want to do something like that. I literally, for days and days, I could not even sleep well because it was driving inside me—what can I do? And then finally boom I had it. I woke up. I said I know what it is. I am going to do it. I don't know how, but I will build a multi-million dollar company. ... From there on that's when I went forward. It was that moment that turned it for me.

"I had tenacity like you can't believe—in just going after it. So that was my big turning point early on. That would have been 1975."

On June 1, 2001, Johnson presided over an emotional company meeting in the Brainerd High School gym. About 450 employees attended. After a quarter-century of building Universal Pensions Inc., Johnson announced the multi-million dollar sale of his company to a public retirement services corporation based in New Jersey.

BISYS Group Inc. bought UPI for about $85 million.

At the time, Johnson said he would not have made the decision if not for the firm belief BISYS would be in the Brainerd area for the long term. And that has proven to be true even as the name changed into Ascensus with the northeast Brainerd business currently occupying and repurposing space vacated by two former major retailers, J.C. Penney Co. and Pamida.

That legacy, the job creation and ability to find talented people and let them lead are some of the things that stay with Johnson as he considers his career path. Along the way he created more companies and wrote a book. The Dispatch will have more of his story in Friday's edition.

Thursday, Nov. 16, Johnson will be honored with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Business Legacy Award, which recognizes the achievements of a business lifetime. Arnie and JoAnn Johnson are noted in the community for their philanthropic efforts, which Johnson credits to his wife's efforts.

