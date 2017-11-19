Lagarde joins Brainerd Dispatch

"City government, in all its forms, can sometimes be perceived as dry or inconsequential, but the truth is that it often affects more people and these people more often than other news stories," Lagarde said.

Lagarde grew up in Shell Lake, Wis., in the northwest region of the state. He graduated from Shell Lake High School and went on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he graduated with a journalism degree in May 2017.

Prior to coming to the Dispatch, he worked as a student journalist at the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram as a part-time reporter.

"I've always been attracted to journalism because of its public-service role in the community and the ever-changing nature of the job. I firmly believe variety is the spice of life. As a reporter, every day is a new day and it never ceases to provide new and interesting developments."