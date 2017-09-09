Get the news out: How to place a business brief

More details will be completed for the transition in the next week. In the meantime we'll publish the items received before Sept. 10 and going forward will look to the new option of the paid business briefs for items such as job changes, promotions, new hires, awards and training or conferences attended. Meeting notices and business news in general, including the Biz Buzz column will continue as usual. In fact, the hope is that more time will be available for general business coverage going forward.

Tips and information on business are always welcome at BusinessNews@brainerddisptach.com and anyone with questions on the paid business briefs or the online process is welcome to call 218-855-5852.

How to submit a business brief in the new system

The new online option allows readers to submit the copy they want to include. Up to 7 inches of copy will be available for $25 with each additional inch of copy available for an additional $10 fee. The fee will cover the cost of printing.

For items submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesdays, there will be a guarantee the submission will be printed in the following Sunday Business section, which is something that couldn't be done previously. As submissions are entered, they'll be posted individually online with their own headlines instead of being combined in a single list for that week.

The fee of $25 translates to about 125 words. Longer briefs are charged $10 for each additional inch, which equals about 25 words.

A link on the Dispatch homepage—marked "business"—will provide access a direct link to the business news submissions, where readers may include the text and submit photos.

Start by creating an account. Look for the "next" button at the top and bottom of the screen to advance.

Select a category. Pick from the options below with text only or up to five photos.

Choose a package.Then choose the Brainerd Dispatch and click on the calendar to pick the date the brief should be printed in the paper. The brief will go online right away but print in the paper the following Sunday or the date chosen for publication.

Enter a description with a headline and body text for the brief. There is a spell checker and option for preview at this stage. And copy can be erased to start over.

Choose format. The business brief will be displayed as it will appear with option to add a photo or delete it or make changes. Click next to continue.

Confirm order and enter payment information.