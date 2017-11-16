Owner Ed Mattson wants to change that and his vision made his project a finalist for the Destination Downtown Business Challenge.

"It's exciting to be involved in something like this," Mattson said while seated next to the gleaming polished wood bar. Overhead, stained-glass chandeliers created pools of light. The intricate woodwork making up the solid oak back bar traces its history to 1870 and the dining room buffet in the original Pillsbury mansion in Minneapolis.

The Last Turn Saloon and Eatery is steeped in history, complete with secret stairwells. Built in 1909 as the Model Hotel and Laundry, the expansive building was touted as fireproof with floors made of 12 inches of poured concrete. There were 24 hotel rooms on the top floor, a bar and restaurant and lounge on the middle floor with the basement serving as a kitchen and bustling commercial laundry, which served the majority of Crow Wing County.

The basement is where the current bar and restaurant reside. Those familiar with the current restaurant know the stairwell leading to the phone booth. In its past life, the stairwell was the way food prepared in the lower-level kitchen made it back to the middle-floor restaurant and where the hotel lobby once stood. When Mattson pulled the paneling off the wall he found the original door from 1909 waiting there.

Mattson bought The Last Turn about a year-and-a-half ago and shortly thereafter bought the building next door. Buying the adjacent building gave Mattson an option to more easily connect to a lost treasure inside The Last Turn's upper stories—a nearly 3,000-square-foot ballroom.

The ballroom has an estimated 17-foot ceiling, Mattson said. The original bar and restaurant also has pressed tin ceiling. Over the years the hotel was converted into 10 apartments with a business initially renting room on the middle floor. Mattson said access to the ballroom was limited because of the offset nature of the floors, but adding the building next door changes everything.

His plans are to move the kitchen back to the white building next door and expand the menu with a focus on fresh ingredients. Mattson, who also owns The Skillet Restaurant on Washington Street in northeast Brainerd, said he is going to offer big servings and breakfast offerings that have a "wow" factor.

For other changes, Mattson wants to create a brew pub with microbrewery. Mattson said growth of craft breweries in the area just adds to the overall draw, and existing craft breweries here have offered to help him get started. As people walk in the ballroom, they'll be able to see the brewery equipment, but the brewery is not the main focus. Mattson said the focus is on the event center, and the food service throughout the day.

"We're not going to touch the original Last Turn," Mattson said. "We're going to keep it like it is because we have a great following and a great business. Why change it? We're just going to add more options for people."

Mattson said there is a demand for meetings and events—weddings, birthday parties, expos and trade shows that can be accommodated in the ballroom. Mattson is hoping for a couple of big events per month. The business model is to offer catering for up to 200 people. With the full kitchen, Mattson said they'll be able to actually save money and increase quality by using fresh ingredients and making things from scratch, and will be able to speed up service, fueling the ability to handle large groups.

Reimagining what's possible

Mattson almost bought The Last Turn 10 years ago before he purchased and expanded The Skillet, but he kept his eye on it and took the opportunity when it presented itself later.

His vision is to renovate the building next door, which has served as both a restaurant and retail space in the past. The front will be cafe-style with a vintage bar, a similar setting to the one in The Last Turn. The two building will also be connected inside.

Mattson said the apartments are also being renovated with new appliances and electrical upgrades. He utilized grant dollars available from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which he said was great to work with.

Mattson said winning the contest would help him get the word out about his project faster, further and better. It would help, he said, by bringing business to them.

"I would like their involvement in all of this," he said. "I think it would be fantastic if I won, but regardless of anything else, it is going to happen."

Expectations are to hire 15 people. Creating the brew pub, expanding the restaurant and adding the event space will both create jobs and bring more activity in downtown Brainerd, Mattson said. He pointed to the example of a revitalized and reinvented Crosby-Ironton, as the Cuyuna lakes area remade itself from communities around abandoned mines into a world-class mountain biking destination with a host of businesses now finding purchase in its wake.

This past summer, a Rail to River concept outlined the untapped potential in Brainerd extending from the Northern Pacific Center of the city's former railroad heritage to the original transportation corridor of the Mississippi River. Ideas included trail connections, green space and private investment to revitalize the city core.

Mattson said he would love to see a trail and walk that will bring people to downtown who may not otherwise see what is available to them. To grab the public's interest in his own project, Mattson is hosting a naming contest for the new cafe next to the original Last Turn.

His timeline is to be open June 1.

Mattson said what The Last Turn has to offer that sets it apart as an event center is its connection to Brainerd's beginnings.

"This is a family place," he said of the bar and eatery. "We have a history. ... With the right environment and the right feel, we'll be right on top of event spaces, too."

He described The Last Turn, with its polished wood and exposed brick as a turn-of-the-century "Cheers."

"It's really kind of a step back in time," Mattson said. "...We're going to replicate this in the other space so you'll get that feel.

"I think what's going on here is going to help downtown Brainerd and Brainerd in general. I think it's going to help also with community, too. There are going to be more options. There's going to be more jobs. And it will be you know a kind of shining star in downtown."

Economic spark

Downtown Brainerd seems to be poised for renewal with new building owners, investment in renovations and new businesses joining those already making the downtown core their home. Mattson noted the economic development spark bringing in more businesses and boosting the appearance of the historic buildings.

Efforts like the contest are working, he said, adding nearly 50 people applied to the contest because they wanted to start a business in downtown Brainerd.

"That alone is phenomenal," Mattson said. "I hope they do something like this every year. In a few years, we'd have every space in Brainerd and downtown Brainerd filled."

About the Destination Downtown contest

The community effort behind Destination Downtown is offering a value in excess of $50,000 to help the winning entrepreneur locate a business in downtown Brainerd with support for success. The final three were picked from a field of 49 applicants looking to bring a new or expanded business to the city's core. The trio of businesses represent a combination of retail and experience-based attractions to add to the city.

The winning applicant from the final three will be revealed Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber's Celebration of Excellence dinner and meeting.

