The series, which airs on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu and YouTube, features marketing and business expertise for small businesses in one small town. Host Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe's chief brand and communications officer, along with a host of marketing experts from Deluxe, help struggling business owners find their path to success.

Nominations were open from Sept. 28 to Nov. 19, with thousands of communities across the country vying for a chance to be featured in the third season.

Deluxe will gather more information from the top 20 communities before narrowing its list to 10 finalists to visit in the month of January. Eventually, five or six communities will be selected for a national vote to determine the winner.

"There are so many deserving towns that need this boost," Brinkman stated in a news release. "Our team decided to announce 20 deserving communities so we can do a deeper dive into their structure and their needs before moving on to the next round. No matter what, each of these 20 would make a great winner for our contest."

Deluxe, a provider of small business marketing and financial services, launched the Small Business Revolution-Main Street contest in 2016, and shared the story of Wabash, Ind. in the first season.

Following an announcement on Dec. 12 for the Top 10, representatives from Deluxe will travel to the towns in early 2018 to then narrow them down to five or six, who will compete in a nationwide vote when the winner is announced in late February.

On Sept. 28, Deluxe launched the second season of Small Business Revolution-Main Street, featuring the community of Bristol Borough, Penn., and six businesses selected to receive the $500,000 makeover.

The Top 20 towns are: Aberdeen, S.D.; Alton, Ill.; Americus, Ga.; Amesbury, Mass.; Bastrop, Texas; Brainerd; Bucyrus, Ohio; Cartersville, Ga.; Excelsior Springs, Mo.; Exeter, N.H.; Farmville, Va.; Florence, Ore.; Glenwood Springs, Colo.; Laurel, Miss.; Martinez, Calif.; Owatonna; Paducah, Ky.; Palatka, Fla.; Sanford, N.C.; and Siloam Springs, Ark.