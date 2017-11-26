Old-fashioned Christmas tree lot opens in Nisswa

They call the store The SchoolHouse. This is the first year Hall, business owner, and Holst, manager, have opened the building.

"We are just opening for the first time (Nov. 18), but the schoolhouse, I believe, was moved here 10 or 12 years ago from Jenkins," Holst said. "It was done by Joe Hall, who owns the property and building. ... He bought this building with the dream of having an old-fashioned Christmas tree lot. He just didn't have the time to give to it until this year."

Fir, spruce and some pine trees were to arrive earlier this week with sales starting during the City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 24. Holst said the trees have been fresh cut in Minnesota.

Though the building will be open seasonally, Holst said they plan to cater to several seasonal events in the spring and fall, as well as rent the location for events.

"We hope to do pop-up events throughout the year, maybe seasonal depending on holidays or public interest," Holst said. "We have dreams of hosting artist workshops or allowing people to use the building for rehearsal dinners or private events that can be catered. The majority of the time it will be seasonal pop-up for Christmas decorating, flower pots in the spring or fall pumpkins and decorations."

Holst said they are considering annual flower planter workshops in the spring and fall pumpkins, hay bales and corn stalks.

"The spirit behind it is that people will come as a family and make memories and start family traditions," Holst said.

The SchoolHouse will have regular hours of noon to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 10. Sunday hours may change due to workshops. More information can be found at TheSchoolHouseNisswa.com.