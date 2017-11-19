Tech Savvy: CUJO takes a bite out of malware

No, not Stephen King's version of a rabid dog, but a whole home security device registering each internet-enabled device and monitoring the traffic in and out of your home network. Therefore, we went ahead and ordered one to test out, just to see what it was all about.

The device itself was very simple looking, two Ethernet ports and a power adapter. Also included were simple instructions on how to download their application from your app store (Apple or Google App store) and follow setup instructions.

The app requires you to set up a new account and enter in your information to register the device. It had two different connecting methods to choose from—so make sure you choose the one that best suits your home. After powering up, it did a firmware update (what is a firmware update, people may not know) to get all the latest settings. Then it was done. My home was now protected.

Now the CUJO will recognize all the devices that use your Wi-Fi, or wired internet connection. It takes up to 48 hours to recognize all of your devices. It does this by searching for all of the IP addresses your router has assigned to your devices. An IP address is a unique identifier your router hands out to each device so it knows what is attempting to connect to your Internet connection.

For example, your cellphone has an IP address so when you search the web using your home Internet, the router knows where to pass that information to. Also, each device has what is known as a MAC address. A MAC address is unique to each device, but the beginning numbers can help identify the brand and type of device.

Now after 48 hours, I could see all of the devices I have connected to my home network; all 61 devices were accounted for. This included everything from my cellphones, computers and tablets to my internet-enabled TVs, ROKUs, Apple TVs, Blu-ray players and even my Apple watch. Each device accounted for, informing me of their MAC address, IP address, brand name, model number and type of device. CUJO also allows you to assign a friendly name to the device as well. For example, I have a number of connected Blu-ray players in the home, so I took some time to identify each one and labeled them accordingly: bedroom, family room, etc.

Now, the app will display any potential threats on its home screen and will identify what type of threat it was and what device received the threat, as well as the date and time. The nice thing about CUJO is it is whole-home protection, meaning that even my cellphones have been detected with threats. In about one month, I had 28 blocked threats on my CUJO. How beneficial it is to people, to know what's threatening them.

The other benefit to the CUJO is I can set up profiles for my devices. In my example, I set up a profile for my kids' devices. This allows me to select their devices and set into a category allowing me to block specific categories. What I really only wanted to block was Rated R/Adult content. It had other categories including news, gaming, social media, streaming media, etc.

But the biggest benefit of setting up this profile was the "pause internet" button. That's right, I could pause the internet on my kids' devices and force them offline. It worked to get them offline; however, it still didn't take care of "screen time" problems, as they then just switched to watching a local movie or playing a game that didn't require internet. So it wasn't a 100 percent easy deterrent to get them off their device, but it's nice for parents to be able to control their kids' internet time.

About an hour after I had everything plugged in, my phone began to ring. When I answered the call, it was CUJO's tech support! They called to thank me for purchasing the CUJO and asked if I had any questions pertaining to the setup of the device. I was taken back; I never before had a tech company call me after installing one of their devices. I answered a few questions they had, and commented I had no concerns or questions for them at this time. They then closed out the call, stating they could see the CUJO I installed was now communicating to their servers and making sure I was syncing up with the latest threat detection. They said to call them if I had any questions or concerns in the future.

Awhile back, they had a version where you paid less for the device itself but paid an actual subscription fee of $8.99/month, $59/year, or a lifetime fee of $159—plus the device itself. From what I can tell, they changed their methodology in September of this year to now advertise the device is $249 with their unlimited service plan (or their subscription).

The service plan is what keeps your CUJO up-to-date with the latest protection. The CUJO devices are all linked by "the cloud," so if a CUJO determines that a threat or virus is detected, it will communicate back to all other CUJOs what that threat was, so all devices can protect against it This makes sure all devices are communicating to each other the latest threats.

Overall, the CUJO was, in my opinion, a worthwhile investment to protect my online surfing and to protect my home from malware/adware and viruses. With almost everything online today, it is nice peace of mind that my data I access from bank websites and credit card sites, as well as personal applications that store data like Dropbox, are all protected when I am at home.

In our next installment, we will review the Disney MyCircle—a device more focused on limiting screen time and specific applications that kids have access to.