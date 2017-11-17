Camp Ripley promotion ceremony slated for Saturday

In October, Kruse assumed the duties as the Camp Ripley senior commander, working in conjunction with Col. Brian Melton, who took command as the Camp Ripley garrison commander, a position filled by Col. Scott St. Sauver since 2010, according to a news release from Camp Ripley.

The new position as Camp Ripley senior commander places Kruse in the role as the full-time administrator for the entire installation, to include the Camp Ripley garrison personnel. The role of garrison commander, under the command of Melton, will now become a traditional duty as a drilling guardsman and will continue to care for the service members, employees and families of Camp Ripley.

The duties of the Camp Ripley senior commander include the coordination of several departments operating on the 53,000-acre, state-owned training facility to meet customer training requirement needs. Additionally the senior commander will work with interagency, community and state partners to ensure Camp Ripley remains in compliance environmentally, while maintaining federal, state and community mission readiness standards.

Kruse comes to Camp Ripley from a posting as commander of the 347th Regional Support Group which, over the past two years, successfully supported a rotation at the National Training Center for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, as well as a multi-unit Combat Support Training Exercise, which integrated units of the U.S. Army Reserve and Active Duty.

Kruse also served as the full-time deputy chief of staff-logistics for the Minnesota National Guard, implementing several maintenance, logistical and administrative policies used by one of the premier organizations within the National Guard.

Camp Ripley's command team will also continue to support the Minnesota National Guard's international partners while collaborating through several exchange and Partners for Peace programs.

The promotion ceremony for Kruse will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hangar Conference Center on Camp Ripley.