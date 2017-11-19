Much Obliged: Thanks to CRMC ER and Costco
My husband John and I went to Costco on Veterans Day. John stepped out of the car, went to adjust his shoe, put his foot on the running board. While tying his shoe, the car door blew back on his leg and put a good cut on his leg.
He presented at the door at Costco with blood on his pants and running down his leg. Immediately the staff sat him down on a chair, put pressure on his leg, got a first aid kit, cleaned him up, stopped the bleeding, bandaged him up, and suggested he go to the ER. Thanks Jeanie and Troy, Costco staff.
Again outstanding service at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. They cleaned the wound, put three stitches in the cut, gave him up to date tetanus and sent him home.
Thanks Paula, PR-C, and staff at CRMC.
Kindness, goodwill, helpfulness in our wonderful community.
Marlys and John Orr
Deerwood