Much Obliged: Thanks to CRMC ER and Costco

He presented at the door at Costco with blood on his pants and running down his leg. Immediately the staff sat him down on a chair, put pressure on his leg, got a first aid kit, cleaned him up, stopped the bleeding, bandaged him up, and suggested he go to the ER. Thanks Jeanie and Troy, Costco staff.

Again outstanding service at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. They cleaned the wound, put three stitches in the cut, gave him up to date tetanus and sent him home.

Thanks Paula, PR-C, and staff at CRMC.

Kindness, goodwill, helpfulness in our wonderful community.

Marlys and John Orr

Deerwood