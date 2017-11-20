• Crisis Quilts: Made by the Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild and other area quilters, are given to children 18 years old or younger through organizations like Crow Wing and Cass County Social Services, Mid-Minnesota Women's Center and Sexual Assault Services.

• Habitat for Humanity Quilts: Every time a new Habitat for Humanity house opens a representative of the Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild presents the new homeowners with a quilt.

• Quilts of Valor: The Quilts of Valor is a national organization that donates quilts to military service personnel from all branches of service and veterans touched by war.

• Jail Quilts: The Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild volunteers also visit the jail weekly to help female inmates learn quilting skills. The quilts are community projects. The inmates learn all of the steps of putting a quilt together. The quilts are donated to women's shelters.

On average 100 quilts are donated by the Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild every year. The guild meets at 6:45 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road N., Baxter.

For further information or if interested in donating fabric or funding, contact Cindy at 218-820-4327 or Charlene at 218-963-9407. Find Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Guild on Facebook.