Library offers autism class for concerned parents
The Brainerd Public Library will be hosting a free informational class for parents to identify signs of autism from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Claribel Seversen, of The Therapist PLC, is offering a session to teach parents who suspect their child has autism and would like to learn more. The class is designed to provide information regarding the traits inherent in autism and resources for assessment and support.
Autism diagnoses are on the rise, with 1 of 8 children receiving a new diagnosis every year. Children as young as a few months can exhibit signs of the condition.