    Senior Calendar for Nov. 20-24

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:00 p.m.

    The Center

    803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

    218-829-9345

    TheBrainerdCenter.com

    Monday

    8 a.m. - Card Recycling

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

    9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

    10:30 a.m. - Reminiscent Group

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, squash, bread, blushing pears, milk

    1:15 p.m. - Cribbage

    4 p.m. - Great Decisions

    Tuesday

    8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft

    8 a.m. - Toymakers

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, carrots, bread, apple crisp, milk

    1 p.m. - Progressive 500

    1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting

    2 p.m. - Mahjong

    5 p.m. - Dominos

    6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge

    6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving

    6:30 p.m. - Bluegrass Jam

    Wednesday

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9 a.m. - Hand and Foot

    9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong

    9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling

    10 a.m. - Knitting

    10:30 a.m. - Book Club

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Lemon pepper fish, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll, pudding dessert, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Bingo

    1 p.m. - Whist

    3 p.m. - Clogging

    3 p.m. - The Center's Choir Practice

    Thursday

    Closed

    Friday

    Closed

