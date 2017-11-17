Senior Calendar for Nov. 20-24
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com
Monday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10:30 a.m. - Reminiscent Group
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, squash, bread, blushing pears, milk
1:15 p.m. - Cribbage
4 p.m. - Great Decisions
Tuesday
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, carrots, bread, apple crisp, milk
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting
2 p.m. - Mahjong
5 p.m. - Dominos
6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge
6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving
6:30 p.m. - Bluegrass Jam
Wednesday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
9 a.m. - Hand and Foot
9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong
9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling
10 a.m. - Knitting
10:30 a.m. - Book Club
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Lemon pepper fish, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll, pudding dessert, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Whist
3 p.m. - Clogging
3 p.m. - The Center's Choir Practice
Thursday
Closed
Friday
Closed