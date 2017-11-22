Nisswa City of Lights event slated Nov. 24

• 2-7:30 p.m.: Eats & Treats featuring food items around town.

• 2-4 p.m.: Write a letter to Santa at the Nisswa Chamber office; bonfires will be lit on the Paul Bunyan Trail and Nisswa Square.

• 2:30-7 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides from Nisswa Square.

• 3:30 p.m.: "Polar Express" storytelling at the caboose on Main Street. Seating is limited.

• 4-7 p.m.: Live reindeer at BlackRidgeBANK.

• 4-7 p.m.: Strolling carolers throughout downtown.

• 4-5:45 p.m.: Santa Claus will be in Nisswa Square.

• 4 p.m.: Storytelling at Turtle Town Books & Gifts.

• 4 p.m.: "Polar Express" storytelling at the caboose on Main Street. Seating is limited.

• 4:30 p.m.: Central Lakes College brass Ensemble performs in Nisswa Square.

• 4:30 p.m.: "Polar Express" storytelling at the caboose on Main Street. Seating is limited.

• 4:45 p.m.: Free hot cider and doughnut holes at the Pioneer Village.

• 4:45-7 p.m.: Kids crafts with the Black Bear 4-H Club in the Pioneer Village.

• 5 p.m.: "Polar Express" storytelling at the caboose on Main Street. Seating is limited.

• 5 p.m.: Luminary walk in the Pioneer Village.

• 5-7 p.m.: Live Nativity scene by Lake Country Parish youth in the Pioneer Village.

• 5:29 p.m.: Countdown to the lighting of Nisswa.

• 5:30-6 p.m.: Holiday carolers in the gazebo on Main Street.

• 5:30 p.m.: Nisswa lights up the town.

• 5:45 p.m.: Love Lights a Tree ceremony by the Good Samaritan Communities in the Pioneer Village.

• 6 p.m.: Christmas carolers perform and Santa arrives at the gazebo on Main Street.

• 7:30 p.m.: Fireworks from the Nisswa Community Center.

• 8-11 p.m.: Live music indoors at the Nisswa American Legion.