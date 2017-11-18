What's Doing - Nov. 18

Lake Hubert community grange Thanksgiving supper planned

The Lake Hubert community grange Thanksgiving supper will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

The supper will be potluck with the grange furnishing the turkey. There will also be a silent auction.

The grange is located on Highway 371 North 10 miles to Sportland Corners, County Road 13, east 3 miles to Sunset Valley Road, 1/4 mile north on left side (old school house).

PEO Chapter DV to meet

PEO Chapter DV will meet 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Sue Beifuss.

Barb Lowe will co-host. What are your family's Thanksgiving traditions? Share them as part of the program. Also any short-term or long-term goals for next year? Mark Dec. 4 on your calendar for the Chapter DV Christmas social.

BNSF Jacks and Jills events

BNSF Jacks and Jills bingo will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Legion.

The Christmas dinner will be Dec. 1 with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at Yesterday's Gone.

Duplicate bridge scores

Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 32; Sandy Weber and Ann Richardson, 26.5; Bruce Eastman and Lane Weber, 25.5.

VFW breakfast set

VFW will be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 19.

Full menu. Cost: $8.

WHS class of 1965 to meet

WHS class of 1965 will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hassie's.

WHS class of 1954 meeting set

The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grizzly's.

Center's Morning Club

The Center's Morning Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Presenter will be Tessa from Big Stone Therapy.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The Post and Auxiliary meetings will be 7 p.m. Monday.

The annual community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Brainerd Legion, VFW, Elks and Eagles clubs, will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Brainerd Legion.

The dinner is free to all area residents, and meals will be delivered to shut-ins. To request delivery, call 218-829-2249 by Monday. Freewill donations are gratefully accepted and proceeds will go the Salvation Army Food Shelf.

Prime rib dinner will be the special on Friday. Cost is $15. Walleye dinner is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

A benefit for Kathy Cluever will take place from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 25.

Brainerd Chapter No. 738 National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees

The Brainerd Chapter No. 738 National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Tuesday at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Social time starts at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 12:30 p.m. Presentation will be by Tina Elder, Triad.

Free informational class about autism

The Brainerd Public Library will host a free informational class for parents who suspect their child may have autism. It will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Claribel Severson, MA, NCC, LPCC of The Therapist, PLC, is offering a free informational class for parents who suspect their child may have autism and would like to learn more. This class is designed to inform parents about traits inherent in autism and equip them with resources for assessment and supports.

To attend, sign-up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/know-the-signs-autism-intro-for-parents-tic....

For more information, call The Therapist, PLC at 218-454-3288. Seating is limited.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Owen Johnson, 4920; Jim Thompson, 4910; Dick Dietz, 4450.

Whitefish Golf Course, Duplicate: Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 29.5; Butch Lodin and Bruce Peck, 28.5; Tom McGrath and Dale Dickie, 24.

Maucieri's: Larry Fleer, 19; Florence DeLong, 17; Donna Fleer, 17.

Whitefish Golf Course, Duplicate: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 43.5; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 40; Dale Dickie and Lorraine Northagen, 40; Tom McGrath and Florence DeLong, 39; Jim Thompson and Lois Steffen, 36.5.

Crosslake Community Center: Rose Ann Stans, 5420; Jim Thompson, 5280; Shirley Gronholm, 4290.

Whitefish Golf Course, Duplicate: Tom McGrath, 41.5; Lois Steffen, 39; Jim Thompson, 38; Peter Graves, 36.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the center.