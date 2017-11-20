Electronics recycling event to benefit youths

For a fee of 55 cents per pound, local businesses and people may bring in electronic items. These may include:

• Computer towers

• Monitors

• Laptops

• Speakers

• Keyboards

• Computer mice

• Routers

• Network hubs

• Cable boxes

• Batteries

• Printers

• Copiers

• Fax machines

• VCRs

• DVD or CD players

• Radios

• MP3 players or PDAs

• Cellphones

• Telephones

• Extra cables

• Digital cameras

• Camcorders

• Power supplies and transformers

• Microwaves

• Electric brooms/sweepers

• Small electronics, such as razors, toothbrushes, hair dryers and curling irons

Televisions will be accepted for a donation of $15 each. No major appliances will be accepted. Old holiday lights may also be dropped off, free of charge.

Proceeds from the recycling drive will benefit continuing education for area youths through the Deerwood Technologies Scholarship Fund. All items will be collected, organized and sent to an end-of-life environmentally safe facility in the United States.

For more information, visit www.deertech.com or email events@deertech.com.