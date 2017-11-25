Author and holiday open house set at Brainerd library

At noon, Eunice Wiebolt will discuss her new cookbook, "Cooking with More Confidence." The cookbook is the long-awaited sequel to the local author's award-winning "Cooking with Confidence." It offers recipes celebrating food at home. Ingredients in her recipes are simple, pure and fresh, a news release stated. Recipes include Bacon Jam, Gingered Chicken Soup, Date Night Wellingtons and Wicked Good Rhubarb Cake.

Wiebolt's culinary interests are inspired by memories of life on a Minnesota farm

with 12 brothers and sisters, and shaped by food experiences and travels throughout

the world.

At 3 p.m. the Brainerd High School's chamber ensemble Windfall will carol in the

library. Windfall members are selected by audition from the school's A Cappella Choir.

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will welcome visitors and discuss how to give the gift of "Friendship" for Christmas.

Those who sign up or renew Friends of the Brainerd Public Library memberships will

have the opportunity to win gift cards and more. For more information call the library at

218-829-5574.