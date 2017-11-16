This Was Brainerd - Nov. 16

30 years ago (1987)

If one thing impressed Lake Shore resident Patti Hillstrom amid the pizzazz of appearing on the "Wheel of Fortune" TV game show it was the down-to-earth friendliness of the show's Vanna White. Hillstrom solved one puzzle and earned $650.

40 years ago (1977)

A county grand jury has returned indictments against brothers John and Dean Rieck. John, 21, was charged with 15 counts, including attempted first degree murder in the fire-bombing of a neighbor's house with a Molotov cocktail. Dean, 18, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

60 years ago (1957)

A 20-year-old W. St. Paul man survived a cold night in the woods after being separated from his deer hunting party near Cross Lake. He heard searchers firing guns but couldn't respond because he was out of shells. Everything was wet but he managed to start a fire using his T-shirt.

80 years ago (1937)

Proclamation: Pursuant to an act of Congress, a national census of the unemployed and partly employed will be taken by forms distributed by the post office. By law, the forms must be filled out and returned to the Postmaster no later than Nov. 20. Signed: Harry Creger, Mayor.

100 years ago (1917)

Bright and early Saturday, the Boy Scouts will do their part to raise funds for the YMCA War Fund Campaign. The YMCA is doing so much to bring comfort to our boys on the front lines in Europe. More than $3,000 has been raised thus far with many groups yet to be heard from.