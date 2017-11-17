This Was Brainerd - Nov. 17

30 years ago (1987)

The city council has OK'd a plan to set up a skating rink in the vacant lot left by last spring's Laurel Street fire, and allocated $3,000 for whatever is needed to make it happen. The park board is authorized to install ice, benches and lighting. It should be ready a week before Christmas.

40 years ago (1977)

A 14-year-old Brainerd car thief was arrested this morning after he parked the stolen car near the ball park on Mill Avenue and fell asleep with its four-way flashers turned on. The leased automobile was registered to Brainerd attorney Marianne Milloy.

60 years ago (1957)

Deer and bear hunters are hurrying to get their entries in to Lassig's Log Cabin contest by tomorrow night. Leaders thus far are a 375-pound bear shot near McGregor and a 263-pound buck shot by a Minneapolis hunter.

A free venison dinner is set for Nov. 19 at Lassig's.

80 years ago (1937)

Assurance that Brainerd will have good ice skating facilities again this year is certain after joint action by the Jaycees and the local WPA office. Les Hage of the Jaycees said the rink will be north of Roosevelt football field behind the Franklin Junior High School.

100 years ago (1917)

The Dispatch Tobacco Fund continues to carry its good cheer to the soldiers at the front in France where more boys from Brainerd are reported in the trenches. Thanks to the patriotic spirit of Brainerd people and area farmers the fund has now climbed close to $300.