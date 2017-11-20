This Was Brainerd - Nov. 20

30 years ago (1987)

Brainerd Community College issued a call for aspiring actors age 55 and older. Bob Dryden, theater director, is planning for the second Geritol Frolics even as the first group prepares to perform this coming spring in Washington, DC. Auditions for season two start Nov. 21.

40 years ago (1977)

(Adv.) Make truckin' real in a 1978 GMC Pickup! Now, a brand new 1978 GMC with 8-foot wide sides for just $3,939. EPA mileage rated at 17 city and 24 highway. Get truckin' at Imgrund Auto Actionland - Hwys 210 and 371 West in Brainerd.

60 years ago (1957)

Kermit Aase, Warrior athletic director, said that 110 people have applied to purchase reserved season tickets to Brainerd basketball games this season. A goal of 200 reserved seats has been set, with the first Warrior home game against Grand Rapids set for Nov. 29.

80 years ago (1937)

Police Chief Tom Templeton received a letter from a California woman asking him to check on the welfare of her mother, who had not responded to several letters. He did and found the mother was fine, but unable to read or write. He is sending a letter to the daughter with news from her mother.

100 years ago (1917)

At press time today, the YMCA War Fund campaign had reached the sum of $4,693. Solicitors say not everyone has yet been reached for a donation. A man of some means with two sons in service had his offer of $1.00 refused in disgust. Hats off to the hotel bellboy who gave $5.00.