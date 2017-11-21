This Was Brainerd - Nov. 21

30 years ago (1987)

Greg Larson, a Baxter businessman who does business with about 60 business suppliers in the Far East, knew it was a small world, but didn't know just how small. While in Taiwan, he picked up a copy of the China Post to see a story on popcorn wagons being made in Brainerd by Tom Rohr.

40 years ago (1977)

(Photo) Curtis J. Nielsen has been appointed administrator at Brainerd Medical Center, P.A. He was formerly associate administrator at St. Joseph's Hospital here. Nielsen has degrees from Concordia College and the Univ. of Minn.

60 years ago (1957)

Coach Vern Lorentson's Pillager Huskies will play their first eight basketball games on the road this year. The schedule was arranged when it was thought a school bond issue would have the gym being renovated at this time, which didn't happen. They play 9 of their final 10 games at home.

80 years ago (1937)

Several dogs have died of poisoning in Crosby during the past week but it wasn't the work of a dog poisoner. With cold weather, the rats have moved out of the city dump and headed to sheds and barns. The poison was set out for them. There are as many as 150 rats in a single group.

100 years ago (1917)

Dr. Green of the State Board of Health examined men at the blacksmith shop of the NP Railway shops and found five who had diphtheria germs. They were sent home. The doctor took swab samples from the nostrils and mouths of the workers.