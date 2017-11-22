This Was Brainerd - Nov. 22

30 years ago (1987)

Ski Gull's slope is taking shape and so are funds to complete it. Terry McGaughey, VP of Ski Gull, said six area banks are collaborating on a $100,000 loan which will finance an added 50 feet to the height of the run, snowmaking and grooming equipment and a chair lift.

40 years ago (1977)

Louis Polasik, general manager of Crow Wing Co-op Power & Light, said the board of United Power will increase the cost of power to the co-op by some 50 percent. He said the cost of power makes up 65 percent of bills to the consumer and will show up as a 30 percent increase.

60 years ago (1957)

Although Brainerd is still being considered as the site for a new pulp mill, officials of the Northwest Paper Co. said they will continue their search for the best location. A company official told a gathering of area foresters that an adequate pulp supply will be needed.

80 years ago (1937)

George Turner, 14, was pedaling his bike across the ice on Rice Lake to go rabbit hunting when the 12 gauge shotgun he was carrying on his handlebars fell, struck the ice and discharged into his leg. His shouts drew help, and doctors at St. Joseph's Hospital dug 50 pellets from his right leg.

100 years ago (1917)

Construction work on the Aitkin-Crow Wing County sanatorium on the old fish hatchery site, about two miles south of Deerwood, has been underway since late July. Any resident of the two counties suffering from tubercular disease will be admitted.