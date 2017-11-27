This Was Brainerd - Nov. 27

30 years ago (1987)

Questions about the environmental effects of a proposed wood products plant near Deerwood are being raised by some area residents. The group has drawn up 19 questions and presented them to the DNR. Among them are the effects of clear-cutting and introduction of hybrid aspen.

40 years ago (1977)

The counties of Crow Wing, Aitkin and Cass are in the midst of a population boom. The main thrust is not from babies being born in the area but rather by people moving here. From 1970 to 1976 Crow Wing grew by 13.9 percent, Aitkin by 12.5 percent and Cass by 15.7 percent.

60 years ago (1957)

Brainerd police, the highway patrol and sheriff's officers last night captured a 16-year-old Duluth boy with a stolen car after a chase and search lasting several hours. Officers with guns drawn fired warning shots as the boy was caught but two accomplices escaped, stealing another car.

80 years ago (1937)

(Photo) E. F. Meyer, founder of the Brainerd Laundry, lifts the first shovel of dirt as construction starts on the new laundry building which will be on the NW corner of Washington and 5th Streets. With him are his son, Ken, and plant superintendent Les Hage.

100 years ago (1917)

A group of merchants along Kindred Street in Northeast led by C.W. Koering and Hugo Kaatz have repaired that road from the bridge fill to 3rd Avenue. Craters and other dangerous places that looked like shell holes on the war front were filled with cinders and leveled off.