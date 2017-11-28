This Was Brainerd - Nov. 28

30 years ago (1987)

Minnesota's shortest state highway is located in Brainerd - and Hwy 322 is just 600 feet long. It was necessary to designate that short stretch of Oak Street as such because state law says State Hwys 18 and 371 must connect. They missed by two blocks - from Oak and S. 8th to Oak and S. 6th Streets.

40 years ago (1977)

(Adv.) Try our daily specials! Monday: Pork Steak - $1.60; Tuesday: Beef Chili - $2.00; Wednesday: BBQ Ribs - $2.10; Thursday: Swiss Steak - $1.95; Friday: Filet of Cod - $2.25. Van's Cafe - Open 7 days a week.

60 years ago (1957)

In a speech to the Brainerd Quarterbacks Club, regional game warden chief Harry Cann said there were 50 percent fewer deer hunters in the Brainerd area than a year ago. There was a corresponding drop in hunter success. Satewide figures are not yet available.

80 years ago (1937)

(Adv.) Wanted - Wood! The Brainerd Dispatch will buy your wood in trade for subscriptions to the newspaper. A cord of oak, maple, ash or birch is worth $7.40 - or 20 months by mail. Pine, elm and popple are worth $5.00 per cord - or 14 months by mail. No rotten or slab wood accepted.

100 years ago (1917)

The Brainerd Greenhouse at 6th and Main Streets has been doing well since Victor Peterson purchased it. Over 1,000 blooming mums were sold in a few weeks to local residents. The greenhouses feature over 2,000 feet of glass and are well stocked with plants.