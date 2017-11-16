Local nonprofits take part in Give to the Max Day

The 24-hour event encourages residents to donate to nonprofit organizations and schools listed on the event's website, www.GiveMN.org. Some organizations are willing to match, dollar for dollar, any donation made out to them. A successful event historically, Minnesotans came out in force in 2016. Last year saw an outpouring of $21.1 million, record-setting numbers despite technical failures leaving the event's webpage inaccessible for seven hours.

Among the local organizations taking part in Give to the Max Day:

• Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, a Backus nonprofit dedicated to making solar energy accessible to communities of all income levels. The group accomplishes this primarily through its Solar Assistance program, which provides solar energy systems to low-income families and communities as a sustainable solution to energy poverty.

• Cuyuna Range Youth Center, located in Crosby, provides supervision and adult mentoring to youths with an emphasis in workforce development, community service, leadership and recreation. It's described in a news release as a fun and safe environment for youths of all ages through building strong, healthy relationships.

• Happy Dancing Turtle, based out of Backus, seeks to champion sustainable practices primarily through two programs, its Whole Health Program—which is intended to combat food insecurity and malnutrition in the area—and its Youth Environmental Education project, which includes in-school conservation science education for children. According its website, Happy Dancing Turtle is offering to match any donations up to $50,000.

• The Great River Strings, an orchestra comprised of volunteer conductors and musicians, serves Aitkin and surrounding cities by coming together and playing music for its audiences, free of charge. According to its news release, Give it to Max Day also represents the fall fundraising event for the organization.

• WeARE Advocates for Reproductive Education, a nonprofit sexual health clinic and education organization in Brainerd, intends to use 100 percent of its donations from the event toward health services for those who cannot pay or who have high deductibles. This includes birth control, sexually transmitted diseases testing and treatment, intrauterine devices, pregnancy tests and STD Testing Day at Central Lakes College.