Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen's cup runneth over

"I believe the impact of your article was pretty massive, man," Evans said of a Nov. 8 article in the Brainerd Dispatch about the non-denominational, nonprofit Christian organization facing more than $8,000 in cash flow deficits from September and October and using up its savings.

The soup kitchen needed to raise about $20,000 by Thanksgiving Day to stay open, according to Evans, who is the manager of Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen at 923 Oak St. in Brainerd.

"Some of the contacts we have received and responses made specifically mention of having read the article and having seen the appeal in the local paper, in the Brainerd Dispatch," he said.

Lakeland Veterinary Hospital in Baxter announced last week it was challenging other area businesses to raise money and food for the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

"We imagined a public awareness campaign that would serve as a test as to whether or not the community was still in support of Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen," Evans said.

Evans said the $20,000 he believes now has been raised—"a Band-Aid number"—will be used to pay bills and provide "a tiny bit of cushion" in the coming months to continue operations.

"Let us suppose that in a sense the question was asked, 'Does our community still really value what we do at Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen?' And the response from the community is an overwhelming, unambiguous 'Yes!'" he said.

Ever since its founding at St. Francis Church in 1987, Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen has been about one thing: feeding the hungry as an expression of the love of Christ, according to Evans.

"The community has embraced this ministry, and people of our area have said it's exceedingly important that Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen ... be able to serve the hungry of area," Evans said. "The community does care ... and they made that known through their generosity."

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen served 1,582 meals in September (with an average of 59 meals a day). The kitchen is open 5:30-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I've been at the soup kitchen for 20 years, and I have never experienced anything like the outpouring of affection in the form of real generous responses from any community, and our community is above all is most generous in this kind of response," he said.

Evans said there has been also a recent upsurge in people looking to volunteer at the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Crow Wing County. He also said a final tally of how much was actually raised by Thanksgiving will be available in the near future.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our neighbors. This response includes churches, service organizations, businesses, ordinary citizens. We've really had a response from every conceivable segment of our population," Evans said.

About 41 million people struggle with hunger in America, including 13 million children. In 2015, 5.4 million seniors struggled to afford enough to eat, according to Feeding America, a hunger-relief and food-rescue organization in the United States.

"This Thanksgiving, the message that I would like to resonate into the highways and byways of our city and region is 'Thank you! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—all of us—board members, guests, volunteers,'" Evans said.

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen's operational costs are "stable"—about $4,000 a month to serve about 2,000 meals, according to Evans.

"Just based on preliminary results of what I'm aware of—because I do monitor online giving—and I have many emails sharing their intentions to donate, I am 100 percent confident the $20,000 goal of ours has been reached ... and exceeded to some degree." Evans said.

"I don't have final results, unfortunately. I still don't have the numbers; our financial oversight goes to our treasurer and to the board ... and the treasurer is on his Thanksgiving holiday."

Property was purchased to provide a long-term home for the ministry in 2015. The property had two buildings—in addition to the soup kitchen building, a dilapidated church building that was costly to demolish earlier this year, which contributed to the ministry's debts.

"We are so happy to live in this community that is characterized by such a generous, giving heart and spirit," Evans said of reaching the Thanksgiving Day fundraising goal. "And we feel really, really blessed to be able to live here and serve in this community."

For more information about Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd, call 218-829-4203 or visit www.sharingbread.com, where you can make an online donation. Financial donations may also be mailed to Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 632, Brainerd, MN 56401.