Toys for Kids kicks off 2017 drive

More than 100 businesses and organizations support this program through collection of toys and financial donations, a news release stated. This program is administered in cooperation with the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army.

"Through the generosity of this local community, children residing in southern Crow Wing County were able to receive Christmas gifts that may not have received any gifts otherwise," the release stated.

2017 is expected to have a new record number of recipients, with more than 1,100 already registered. An increase in demand and an increase in difficulty in gaining donations equates to a higher demand for community help this year, the release stated.

Applications are taken at the Salvation Army office in Brainerd.

This annual program is supported solely by financial and toy donations from the local community. There is no affiliation with the national Toys for Tots program. All money donated to the local Toys for Kids program is spent locally. Toys for Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations may be tax-deductible.

Mail to Toys for Kids, Heartland Detachment, Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 2811, Baxter, MN 56425.