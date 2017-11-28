Nonprofits team up to finish home before winter

Palony is the volunteer coordinator for Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers. Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Director Kevin Pelkey asked her for help.

The nonprofit had nearly completed a home in the Brainerd area but could not finish the front step, the front sidewalk, the back deck or the back ramp before winter.

The person planning to move into the house was in a wheelchair and would be unable to occupy the house until it was handicapped accessible, so the nonprofits teamed up to finish the home.

McCarthy and his Lakes Area Interfaith Caregivers volunteers built a 12-foot ramp on the back deck and returned when it was warmer to install a ramp on the front deck, as well as a 40-foot wooden sidewalk.