Anglers still have access to lower Sucker River -- for now

The popular steelheading river is bordered on both sides by private land downstream from Scenic Highway 61 northeast of Duluth on Lake Superior. Landowners had always allowed anglers to use their property to access the river. But about two weeks ago, a couple of incidents motivated landowner Jon Luikart to approach the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about denying anglers access through his property.

Luikart said he told Cory Goldsworthy, the DNR's Lake Superior area fisheries supervisor, that he was "about 95 percent sure" he was going to close his property to anglers.

Luikart and his wife, Beth, have owned property on Lake Superior and adjacent to the Sucker River since 2004 and built a home there in 2006. They have always had a good relationship with anglers and others who use their land to access the river or Lake Superior from Scenic Highway 61.

"A lot of people come down agate hunting and fishing and picnicking," Jon Luikart said. "The river is a beautiful river. We have no problem sharing it with people who are respectful."

This spring, Luikart said, some shore anglers left trash along the cobblestone beach on Lake Superior, and later someone else cut several branches off a small tree and removed the aluminum canoe that the Luikarts had padlocked to the tree. The canoe was left on the beach, Luikart said.

Earlier, they had a kayak stolen from their property.

After hearing from Luikart, the DNR's Goldsworthy notified Davin Brandt, president of a nonprofit angling group called Minnesota Steelheader, to let Brandt know that Luikart might close public access to the river. The group performs an annual Adopt-a-River clean-up on the stream.

Brandt reached out to Luikart to discuss the issue. As a result of that conversation, the Luikarts have decided to continue allowing public access to the river on their property, at least for the time being. Steelhead fishing season is well underway on the North Shore..

Minnesota Steelheader posted that information on its website and Facebook page, urging anglers to respect the private property.

The Luikart property includes frontage on Lake Superior and to the centerline of the Sucker River, Jon Luikart said. Another landowner's property also borders the river just upstream from the Luikart property on the same side of the river, Luikart said.

The Minnesota Steelheader group has done an annual clean-up on the river since 2011, Brandt said. Its most recent clean-up was held Saturday.

Just this past week, though, small signs that the Luikarts had placed near the river asking anglers to respect the property were removed by someone, Luikart said. He acknowledges that most people do respect the property, but he remains concerned that anglers or others might not be as respectful.

"I'm not super optimistic, to be honest with you," Luikart said. "Some people are just not respectful. What we're doing has increased the awareness, but as far as being able to change attitudes of abusers, I'm not sure how you get people to realize they're jeopardizing it for others as well as themselves."

The Luikarts have a handmade sign taped at a small parking area near the river informing anglers about recent litter issues.

"If this continues, regretfully we will strictly enforce No Trespassing from here to the lake," the sign reads.

Goldsworthy said the DNR will increase conservation-officer patrols along the river in an effort to make anglers aware of the situation.

The first year that Minnesota Steelheader volunteers picked up trash along the river, they accumulated 172 pounds of litter, Brandt said.

"Down by the lake, we've pulled out tires, sections of culverts, green-treated wood and signposts," he said.

The litter problem was more pronounced a few years ago when there was a trash barrel in the small wayside parking area along Scenic Highway 61, Brandt said. Birds or animals would pull garbage from the barrel and drag it into the woods to eat, he said. That barrel has since been removed.

"It (littering) has gotten better," Brandt said. "Honestly, there's less and less along the river. I think anglers are doing a good job."

But he is not questioning the Luikarts' experiences this spring. Minnesota Steelheader has forged a good relationship with the Luikarts over the years, Brandt said. During the group's annual clean-ups along the Sucker, Jon Luikart would often come out and with coffee and muffins for volunteers, Brandt said.

For the moment, at least, the Luikarts are willing to let the public use their property to reach the river.

"As of right now, it's still open, but it's being closely monitored," Brandt said.