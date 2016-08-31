Entertainment Briefs - Sept. 1

The Stage North Theatre Company, performing at the Franklin Arts Center will be wrapping up its 2016 season with "Little Women" Dec. 15-18. Auditions for "Little Women" will be held: Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Franklin Arts Center. Callbacks will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 8.

The third season of upcoming shows include:

"Little Shop of Horrors," March 30-April 7, is a deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical. "Little Shop of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and The Beast" and "Aladdin") are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II"—after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. One of the longest-running off-Broadway shows, "Little Shop of Horrors" the charmingly tongue in cheek comedy has been produced worldwide to incredible success.

"On Golden Pond," the summer production, June 28-July 1, is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiance, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the "grandchild" the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking him fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return.

"Miracle on 34th Street," the holiday show, Dec. 14-17: in this most heartwarming holiday story, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa. Does the court confirm Kris as the true Santa? Come see the dramatic results.

Season tickets, only $25 for adults for all three shows, are available online at www.stagenorththeater.com or by calling the ticket line at 218-232-6810.

Harvest Moon Brew Fest planned

AITKIN—For those who have been waiting to get their fix of suds, look no further. After a highly successful second year last year, the Harvest Moon Brew Fest will return once again to Downtown Aitkin's historic Butler Building from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10.

Right in time to usher in the fall season, the beer festival presented by Glacial Lakes Brewers will offer more than 65 select samplings of some of Minnesota's finest local craft, cider and home breweries, paired up with tasty food offerings available for purchase, live entertainment and games.

Minneapolis-based Surly Brewing Co. will be back with its highly popular craft brews, in addition to Sociable Cider Werks, brewers of craft ciders, apple graffs and beers from Northeast Minneapolis.

Other returning breweries will include Jack Pine Brewery, Big Axe Brewing Company and Schell's Brewery. Joining for the first time this year will be Cuyuna Brewing Co., Roundhouse Brewery and Castle Danger Brewery.

The cost for the general public to attend from 3-6 p.m. is $20 in advance or $30 at the gate on the day of the event. Designated drivers can enter at no cost. The rain-or-shine event takes place in the parking lot of the Butler Building at 301 Minnesota Ave. N.

This year, the organizers will also be offering tickets to a special new 50 person only VIP Session from 2-3 p.m., for $40 in advance or $50 at the gate. All VIP tickets will include entry at no additional cost to the general admission portion of the festival from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through https://tickets.beerfests.com/event/harvest-moon-brewfest, or at the Beanery in Aitkin, the Aitkin Independent Age or Security State Bank.

Sponsors for the festival include Security State Bank, the Aitkin Independent Age, Culligan Water and Paulbeck's County Market.

All net proceeds from the event will go to the official beneficiary of the event, Sylvia's Children, a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to improve the lives of more than 1,000 children living in Uganda, Africa.

For more information on the Harvest Moon Brew Fest, visit www.thebutlerbuilding.org or contact Sylvia Allen at 218-678-2441.

'She Loves Me' auditions set for Sept. 13-14

PEQUOT LAKES — Director Michael Sander has announced he will hold auditions for "She Loves Me," a musical to be staged by Pequot Lakes Community Theatre, on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

The production will be presented Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20.

The plot may be familiar from such movies as "You've Got Mail" and "The Shop around the Corner." Revived recently in an acclaimed Broadway production, "She Loves Me" brings a fresh, melody-filled perspective for audiences of all ages.

"She Loves Me," set in Budapest in 1934, centers on two people who work together in a cosmetics shop and can't abide one another. However, without their knowledge, each has secretly fallen in love with letters from the other.

This wonderfully funny, romantic musical, with songs by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (the team responsible for "Fiddler on the Roof") tells the story of a pair of "lonely hearts" colleagues and eccentric characters around them.

Here is the breakdown of roles:

Arpad Laszlo: 17-18-year-old delivery boy at the shop, with fierce ambitions to be a salesman.

Ilona Ritter: Saleswoman, giddy, flirtatious, always picking the wrong guy.

Ladislav Sipos: Salesman, family man, and realist about not rocking the boat and losing a job.

Steven Kodaly: Salesman, much taken with himself, and a would-be Lothario.

Georg Nowack: Head salesman, earnest and serious, but a secret romantic.

Mr. Maraczek: Owner of the shop, suspicious that his wife is having an affair.

Amalia Balash: Newly hired salesperson, detests Nowack, but the other half of the secret love affair.

Keller: Private detective, smug and sneaky.

Headwaiter: Smug, pompous, very impressed with himself.

Busboy: Inefficient but eager to please.

Customers, couples, carolers: The ensemble, with many solo lines and characters to create.

There are no roles for children in this show, although as a script it is family-friendly. Minimum age to audition is 15.

For further information, Michael Sander can be reached at 218-587-4728.

According to Sander, those auditioning will be asked to sing, read from the script and learn some simple dance movements.

Vocal director is Lauren Nickisch and choreographer is Stephanie White.

For information, go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

The performance is sponsored by Breezy Point Resort and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Jeub to offer workshops

Artist Heidi Jeub will be offering weekly workshops in painting and creative processes at two locations starting Sept. 8. Her life as a teaching artist and abstract painter will be showcased at both The Crossing Arts Alliance, in the Franklin Art Center, and TheShop, Brainerd's youth defined space, for 14-20 year olds.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is hosting Abstract Painting, where participants will explore color, composition and gesture in acrylic paint. This workshop is meant for artist and "non-artists" alike and is meant to be fun and exploratory. Participants bring your own materials and supplies, but can contact the artist for guidance.

The workshop is on Thursdays, Sept. 8-29, from 3-5 p.m. There is a fee of $75 and enroll online at www.crossingarts.org or by contacting TCAA at 218-833-0416. The workshop will be held at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

TheShop, a youth defined space, will ignite "Art Night" on Thursdays, Sept. 8-29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Youth will create collages, paintings and artful objects during this workshop with Jeub. They will explore ideas of expression through visual art, and find ways to use different art media. This opportunity is funded by a grant from Five Wings Arts Council. There is no fee for youth and for more information, contact TheShop at 218-454-0009. The shop is located at 732 Washington St., Brainerd.

Jeub is an abstract painter, book binder, teaching artist and creative community collaborator. She implemented the Sartell Mill Art Project, using parts of the demolished paper mill, completed in Fall 2015. Her studio work ranges from abstract to real imagery, meant to conjure up emotional responses. Her interest in architecture, structures and systems can be found in many of her grid-like compositions. Her empathic nature can be found in her work featuring people in our everyday lives, or even lost through a computer screen. Her work has been found on posters in peaceful activist marches in Ferguson and Minneapolis, in hope that peace will be found in our nation.

She has been recognized for her work as both an artist and leader in the arts community, specifically for "Outstanding Contributions to the Arts" from the Five Wings Arts Council. She resides in Little Falls, single mom of three and is currently pursuing her masters in Arts and Cultural Leadership at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Jeub served as the executive director of Visual Arts Minnesota, 2010-2014.

Crossing Arts to offer encaustic art workshop

Students can experience the magic of an ancient art form in the upcoming workshop with area artists Carla Benjamin and Diane Runberg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.

Encaustic is composed of beeswax, tree resin and oil pigment, applied hot and fused to create a beautiful, translucent surface. It was used by Egyptians to pain the famous mummy portraits, and now their ancient art is being rediscovered by contemporary artists. Students will learn the basics of encaustic using heated, tinted beeswax to create distinctive work of art. Students will experience mixing colors on a hot palette, fusing layers, incising and scraping, and creating texture and transparency. The basics about equipment and tools, substrates and safety will be presented.

There will be step-by-step demonstrations and time to work on several pieces.

All supplies will be included. Students should bring an apron, a bag lunch, heat gun (optional), and any collage items they would like to use.

Class size will be limited. Cost for the class will be $65 for TCAA members, $75 for non-members.

The Crossing Arts Alliance activities are held in the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Call 218-833-0416 for more information or email info@crossingarts.org.

For more information visit www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing Arts Alliance at 218-833-0416.

Piano lessons with Ed Turley

LITTLE FALLS—Professional pianist and professor at College of St. Benedict/St. John's University, Dr. Ed Turley, will be teaching piano lessons at St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls, this fall.

Having joined the faculty of the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University in 1981, Edward Turley has been featured as soloist and collaborative pianist throughout the upper Midwest. In addition to his solo recitals and performances with various Midwestern regional orchestras (Minneapolis Chamber Symphony, St. Cloud Symphony, Bloomington Symphony and Heartland Symphony), he has performed frequently in a chamber music capacity with colleagues in the CSB/SJU faculty chamber music ensemble, Pastiche.

Since coming to the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University, he has served as instructor in piano, piano literature, piano pedagogy and has developed a special area of interest in teaching courses for the non-major music student. He was the recipient of the Sister Mary Grell Teacher of Distinction Award in 1996. He also served as chair of the CSB/SJU Music Department from 1994-1998 and 2001-2013.

Turley will be available for lessons on every other Monday evening starting in September. For more information, or to register for lessons, visit www.sfmusiccenter.org or contact St. Francis Music Center at 320-632-0637.

Jason Schommer to perform Wednesday

LITTLE FALLS—Before packing his bags and hitting the road for a job in Hollywood, comedian Jason Schommer returns by popular demand to Great River Arts for one night only with "Hollywood or Bust!," a night of stand up comedy presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $12 and all seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 320-632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours, online at www.greatart.org or at the door.

Schommer, a Little Falls native, will be moving to Hollywood in early September to work behind the scenes in TV production on the FX Network comedy "Baskets" starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson. The series, which begins filming its second season this fall, was co-created by Louis C.K. and Galifianakis and follows the misadventures of Chip Baskets who dreams of being a classically trained French clown but falls on hard times and ends up moving back home with his mother while working at a rodeo. Minnesota comedy icon Louie Anderson plays his mother, Christine Baskets, and has earned an Emmy nomination for this performance for season one. Jason Schommer will be Louie Anderson's stand in on the production set.

Schommer, named "What's Hot For 2013" by Campus Activities Magazine, is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas.

Schommer recently recorded his first live comedy album which will be released this winter.

Morrison County Area Foundation fundraiser set

On Sept. 17, the Morrison County Area Foundation will be having its third annual fundraiser for the non-profit. The craft beer and wine tasting festival will host an estimated 750 attendees at Camp Ripley, where they can taste unlimited samples of over 130 beers, hard ciders, wines, and food from five vendors. Tickets are available at a variety of locations around Pierz, Royalton and Little Falls or go to www.cheerstomc.com for more information.

Fashion, food and fun for a good cause

DEERWOOD—A runway show featuring the latest fall and winter clothing trends highlights the Ruttger's Fall Fashion Show beginning at noon Saturday at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. A portion of all tickets and wine sales will benefit Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton elementary school reading programs.

Clothes for the fall and winter from designers such as Chalet, Tribal and Charlie B. will be featured. The event also includes a luncheon, a cash bar, store discounts at all Ruttger's retail stores and prizes such as a Ruttger's vacation package, golf for four and more.

"This is a fabulous event for a great cause," Miranda Westhoff, Director of Retail Sales and event organizer said. "It's fashion, food and wine. What's not to love? You don't need to go to Brainerd or Nisswa to find great clothes at a good price. Ruttger's features exciting new clothing lines and prices for everyone."

Tickets are still available for $18 per person. $3 for each ticket and $1 from each glass of wine sold will be donated to the Ruttger's Reading Fund, a charitable outreach that donates to the reading programs at Crosby-Ironton and Aitkin elementary schools. So far this year, Ruttger's has raised more than $7,000 for the initiatives.

"Reading is so important, and we are thrilled and honored to be able to contribute to these school initiatives through the Ruttger's Reading Fund," Chris Ruttger, President of Ruttger's said.

Tickets to the Fall Fashion Show can be purchased online at www.ruttgers.formstack.com/forms/fall_fashion_show_tickets or ordered by calling 218-678-4673.