    Live Music - Sept. 8

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:13 p.m.

    For week of Sept. 8-14; bands perform from 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    Swinging Country, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.

    Last Turn Saloon

    214 S. Eighth St.

    Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)

    Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.

    Doug Spartz, 8-11 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8

    Theology on Tap, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

    Liquor Pigz

    718 Laurel St.

    Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday

    Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Whiskey Stone, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

    JJ'S Pub

    Downstairs of the Commander

    Platinum FM, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

