Performing Arts - Sept. 8

One-man show "Clarence Darrow," 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Dryden Theatre at Central Lakes College. Tickets are $12. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

CLC Cultural Arts Series

"Rio Nido" to perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

LITTLE FALLS

Great River Arts

"Hollywood or Bust!" Jason Schommer, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Arts, Little Falls. Tickets are $12. Call 320-632-0960 or www.greatart.org or at the door.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Colin Gilmore, Sept. 23, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.