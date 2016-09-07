Hall of Fame Band Rio Nido to take CLC stage

Rio Nido, a Minneapolis-based trio consisting of Tim Sparks, Prudence Johnson and Tom Lieberman will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus at Central Lakes College. The concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series. (Submitted)

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series fans will take a trip back in time, to the days of classic jazz and swing of the 1930s and 40s, when Rio Nido takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus.

Rio Nido, a Minneapolis-based trio, is one of the Twin Cities' most beloved vocal groups. The original trio of Tim Sparks, Prudence Johnson and Tom Lieberman established themselves as ace performers, playing classic jazz from the 1930's and '40's at the hottest spots in Minneapolis. After garnering regional attention and releasing several records between 1972 and 1986, the group disbanded and each member has gone on to enjoy successful solo careers. They reunited in December of last year, and are performing throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest.

Johnson's long and happy career as a singer, writer and teacher has landed her on the musical theater stage, in two feature films "A River Runs Through It" and "A Prairie Home Companion," and on concert stages across North America and occasionally Europe. She has released more than a dozen recordings, including albums dedicated to the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Greg Brown and a collection of international lullabies.

Songwriter and guitarist Lieberman was a regular contributor to Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" for 10 years. His music has been heard far and wide, on productions ranging from Sesame Street to Sweet Land. Tommy's recent recording of original songs, "Common Denominator," has been received enthusiastically by listeners and broadcasters worldwide, and was named one of the Star Tribune's Top 10 Minnesota-Made Recordings of 2013.

Sparks is an award-winning guitarist whose blending of musical styles has won him extensive praise from all corners of the music world. Guitar Player Magazine has called his music "Fresh, exotic, and totally cool." Acoustic Guitar Magazine called it "rich and sensuous," and guitarist Leo Kottke simply said, "He's really one of the best musicians I know."

From the early traditional country blues and gospel music he learned in the Blue Ridge Mountains to the jazz, bebop, classical and world music from his varied career across the U.S. and Europe, Sparks has entertained audiences and musicians worldwide.

Rio Nido was inducted into the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame in April of 2007.

Tickets for Rio Nido are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or through the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.

The concert is sponsored by Arrowwood Lodge of Baxter.