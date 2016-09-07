Grassroots Concerts fall schedule announced

John Gorka is one of the musical artists scheduled to play the Grassroots Concerts stage this fall at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in Nisswa. Gorka will perform in November. (Submitted)

NISSWA—Artists new to the Grassroots Concerts series dominate the fall schedule for five Friday night concerts at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar located in the Journey Church next to Nisswa Elementary School in Nisswa.

Dawn Stattine, artistic director of the non-profit series, announced the artists who will perform in the series beginning Sept. 23 with Colin Gilmore. Stattine stated in the news release, "Grassroots Concerts are the non-profit cultural offerings of a small, happy society of largely omnivorous but gentle folk dedicated to the preservation of live entertainment in vicarious times."

This is the 29th season for the series, which began in 1988. Grassroots Concerts are made possible in part by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds through the Minnesota State Legislature.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference. At each concert, organizers welcome non-perishable food and cash donations from generous guests, with donations delivered to local food shelves by our volunteers.

The schedule:

• Sept. 23: Colin Gilmore grew up in Lubbock, Texas, watching songwriters like Joe Ely, Terry Allen and his father Jimmie Dale Gilmore bring the stage to life. When Gilmore began playing in Austin under his own name, he brought a rich musical upbringing to the stage and to his songs.

• Oct. 7: Connor Garvey is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Portland, Maine, with an entertainer's amiable presence, a poet's lyrical depth and a storyteller's enchantment. With his combination of songwriting and performance strength, Garvey has won many folk music honors, including two Kerrville Folk Festival awards.

• Oct. 28: Diana Jones. As a child and adolescent, singer-songwriter, Diana felt an almost mystical attraction to rural Southern music, but it wasn't until she met her birth mother's family in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains that her deep affinity for traditional folk and Appalachian music began to make sense.

• Nov. 18: John Gorka. After his 1987 Red House release "I Know" introduced Gorka the public, his wit and honesty have made him one of the most beloved artists currently carrying on the folk tradition, the news release stated. He has been a Minnesotan for several years since cultivating his art in New Jersey.

• Dec. 9: Joe Newberry and April Verch. Missouri native Newberry learned fiddle tunes from the great Missouri fiddlers and has been a frequent guest on "A Prairie Home Companion." Ontario Fiddler, singer and step dancer Verch has generated a U.S. fan base from her ambitious tour schedule. The duo are masters of their traditions, yet they never forget the roots of their music or that connection to the audience and to the community sparked by a good song.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org or visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.