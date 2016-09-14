Annual celebration of art, fun and fall color planned

AITKIN—Ripple River Gallery's fall open house, scheduled Sept. 24, is an annual celebration of the season with a colorful combination of art, fun and fall color. Participants can get creative with hands-on arts activities, meet artists and watch demonstrations and enjoy refreshments, while learning more about the Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Program in Garrison.

Activities begin around 10 a.m. From weaving and fiber arts, a group painting project, origami and more, artists of all ages can join in. Bob Carls will demonstrate bowl turning, fiber artist Susan Longstaff and lapidary artist Bob Carls will also be on hand to talk about their work and explain the processes involved.

The open house coincides with the gallery's opening for a new exhibit of photographs by Rachel Cain. A photographer for more than 15 years, Cain's subject matter is varied.

"If I fall in love with a subject, it is fair game," the artist stated in a news release. She is particularly drawn to old buildings, texture, architecture, landscapes and birds.

Cain states her goal with each photograph is to get to the "essence" of the subject, eliminating distracting details. She enjoys the post-processing part of her work, using it to emphasize essential qualities.

A special feature this year is a trunk show with jeweler Candyce Westfield. Her work, which utilizes both traditional metal fabrication as well as metal clay, is influenced by her love of nature.

"I find great beauty in natural textures and common objects underfoot," Westfield stated. "Each piece is a memento to the passage of time, the cycle of life and preciousness of nature."

Volunteers with Wild and Free will be on hand to talk about their work with wild animals. Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Program in Garrison is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about wildlife and habitat, as well as caring for orphaned or injured wild animals. Veterinarian Dr. Debbie Eskedahl heads the volunteer-based program, which provides food, shelter, medical and surgical care to orphaned or injured wildlife under permits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Donations for Wild and Free will be accepted.

A highlight of the afternoon is a release of a rehabilitated raptor. In past years owls and several species of hawks have been released. According to a Wild and Free spokesperson, this year at least one bird will be released. Names are drawn to see who gets to do the actual release, which takes place around 2 p.m.

For more information on the event email ripplerivergallery@gmail.comc or all 218-678-2575.