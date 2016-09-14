Visual Arts - Sept. 15

Sartell artist Judith Bergerson, acrylic paintings, drawings and mixed media, on display through Sunday. More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

Ceramic work of area potters and clay artists on display through Saturday. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

City Hall

501 Laurel St.

Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

Crow Wing County

Community Services

204 Laurel St.

Artwork by Ed DuRose on display through September.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

Laura Paycer is the featured member artist in September.

Second Saturday Crossing Art Kids, second Saturday of the month, Franklin Arts Center cafeteria. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family and includes materials. More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

The New Bohemian Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"In The Year 3000" on display through Oct. 1. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or 218-839-5807.

Residents Artists Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"Transitions," annual fall juried exhibition, running through Oct. 29: gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Stable Art Gallery

At Madden's Resorts

11266 Pine Beach Peninsula

Selected oil paintings from four forthcoming books by artist/writer Robert H. Perrizo on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday through Sept. 24.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center

and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt.

Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE.

Three women artistswork on display during the month of September and October: Tiffany Besonen's exhibition "Space in Between" will be on display in the front gallery through Sept. 30; and Barbara Riegel Bend and Sandy Bot-Miller's exhibition "Taking Shape: a process" will be in the main gallery through Oct. 28. There will be an artists' reception from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Weyerhaeuser Museum

2151 S. Lindbergh Drive

Various Morrison County historical exhibits, ongoing. For hours go to www.morrisoncountyhistory.org or 320-632-4007.