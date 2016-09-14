Search
    Visual Arts - Sept. 15

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:42 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Ripple River Gallery

    27591 Partridge Ave.

    Sartell artist Judith Bergerson, acrylic paintings, drawings and mixed media, on display through Sunday. More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    Ceramic work of area potters and clay artists on display through Saturday. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    City Hall

    501 Laurel St.

    Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

    Crow Wing County

    Community Services

    204 Laurel St.

    Artwork by Ed DuRose on display through September.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Laura Paycer is the featured member artist in September.

    Second Saturday Crossing Art Kids, second Saturday of the month, Franklin Arts Center cafeteria. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family and includes materials. More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

    The New Bohemian Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "In The Year 3000" on display through Oct. 1. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or 218-839-5807.

    Residents Artists Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "Transitions," annual fall juried exhibition, running through Oct. 29: gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

    Stable Art Gallery

    At Madden's Resorts

    11266 Pine Beach Peninsula

    Selected oil paintings from four forthcoming books by artist/writer Robert H. Perrizo on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday through Sept. 24.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center

    and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt.

    Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    Great River Arts

    122 First St. SE.

    Three women artistswork on display during the month of September and October: Tiffany Besonen's exhibition "Space in Between" will be on display in the front gallery through Sept. 30; and Barbara Riegel Bend and Sandy Bot-Miller's exhibition "Taking Shape: a process" will be in the main gallery through Oct. 28. There will be an artists' reception from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

    Weyerhaeuser Museum

    2151 S. Lindbergh Drive

    Various Morrison County historical exhibits, ongoing. For hours go to www.morrisoncountyhistory.org or 320-632-4007.

