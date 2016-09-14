Performing Arts - Sept. 15

"Rio Nido" to perform 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

Geritol Frolics

This year's show will feature a selection of music from the days of "Your Hit Parade."

Performance dates are 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27, 28 and 30.

Tickets are $18 and $20. Tickets are currently available online at www.geritolfrolics.com and will be available at the box office at Franklin Arts Center starting Sept. 19. Tickets may be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 218-825-4993.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Colin Gilmore, Sept. 23, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

STAPLES

Staples Motley Area Arts Council

The High 48s Bluegrass Band will perform, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Centennial Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adult and $6 for student in advance; or $15 and $7 at the door. Go to the council's website at www.staplesmotleyarts.org or to the Staples World to purchase tickets.