North Star Press has announced the release of "A Notion of Pelicans," a novel by Donna Salli.

A book launch celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Jon Hassler Library at Central Lakes College, with a short program at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Salli recently retired after 19 years at CLC, teaching in the English department. CLC Dean Martha Kuehn stated in a news release, "We are so excited that our recently retired faculty member Donna Salli is publishing her first novel."

"I spent a lot of time in the Hassler library, sometimes with students, exploring the research method, other times, attending events and receptions. CLC's support for my launch means so much. The college is like family," Salli stated in a release.

As a recipient of a Five Wings Arts Council grant, Salli attended a novel-writing conference at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. She said, "That conference was a turning point as I worked on the book."

Funding for the grant was from the McKnight Foundation, supplemented by Legacy Funds.

Salli also attended several publishing, writing and book marketing classes through The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. There she connected with Krista Rolfzen Soukup of Blue Cottage Agency, who serves as her agent and publicist. Salli said, "As the book was in production, I discovered there is a talented community of people right here in central Minnesota who do amazing work."

Chip Borkenhagen of RiverPlace Press designed the novel's cover, featuring an original painting he created of a stormy lakeshore scene. The book is set in a fictional town on Lake Superior. "I hold the finished book in my hand, and I can't get over how lovely it looks," Salli said.

Other area artists played a role in getting the book to readers. Brainerd's John Erickson photographed Salli's author images, reading the book to get a sense of its tone and themes. "John suggested taking the portraits on a stage, since a chapter of the novel is narrated backstage during opening night of a show," Salli said. "It was exactly what I'd been thinking." Salli's website also was created locally by Corey Kretsinger of Little Falls' MidState Design.

"I am experiencing the culmination of a dream," Salli stated, "which many have helped me realize. I'll never think of writing as a solitary activity again."

"A Notion of Pelicans" opens with a mysterious appearance by a flock of pelicans, a puzzling encounter that leads Lavinia Hoope Hansen to spearhead the founding of Pelican Church. A hundred years later, the church still draws people with its legend that one of Lavinia's pelicans is still circling overhead, watching. The novel recounts the events of a day in October, as narrated from the perspectives of four variously quirky women—the pastor's wife, a young actress, a college sociology professor and a businesswoman.

W. Scott Olsen, author of "A Moment with Strangers," in his review of the book stated: "There is a storm on the way, but from the beautiful opening scene then into the voices of compelling, complicated and strong women connected to the Pelican Church, this book unfolds elegantly into the depths of marriage, family, history, secrets, violence and love. Every page is a joy to read."

Salli is a native of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. She holds a master's degree in creative writing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and writes fiction, poetry, essays and plays. Her poems and creative nonfiction essays have appeared in literary journals, magazines, newspapers and anthologies. She has received regional arts grants, served on poetry grants recommendation panels for the Minnesota State Arts Board, and served as judge and nomination selector for the Minnesota Book Awards.

