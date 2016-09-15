Special Events - Sept. 15

Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

Harvest Dinner

The annual Harvest Dinner, Oct. 1, historic Butler Building upstairs in the Opera Hall. Tickets may be purchased between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by calling 218-927-2363 to reserve a place at the table. Fundraiser for Jaques.

Fall Open House

Annual Fall Open House, Sept. 24, Ripple River Gallery, with activities beginning around 10 a.m. For more information on the event email ripplerivergallery@gmail.comc or all 218-678-2575.

BAXTER

Book-signing

Author Raymen Starkka of "SINS of Human Rights Abuse and Corruption," book signing, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Book World.

BRAINERD

CLC auditions

Auditions for CLC drama production "Flowers for Algernon," 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Dryden Theatre. More information contact Patrick Spradlin via email at pspradlin@clcmn.edu or by calling 218-855-8255.

The Rose Ensemble

The Rose Ensemble, will present "Jerusalem: Treasures from the Holy Land," 7 p.m. Monday, Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors age 65 and older or students with identification.

Before the concert: An interactive, educational event at noon at the Brainerd Public Library; free.

Author event

Book launch celebration of "A Notion of Pelicans," a novel by Donna Salli, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 23, Jon Hassler Library at Central Lakes College, with a short program at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Outdoor concert of hope

The Heart of the City Band from the Twin Cities will perform a free outdoor concert from 8-10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the corner of Ninth and Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd.

Verse Like Water

Verse Like Water series will kick off its fifth year with Pulitzer Prize winning poet Vijay Seshadri, noon Sept. 30, in the Chalberg Theatre. After the reading at 1:30 p.m., the poet will sign books and host an informal craft talk on creativity and the imagination. Free.

CROSBY

Book event

Grand opening and Author Sarah Beth Lindberg to speak, 10 a.m. Oct. 1, Restoration Books and Gifts. Blessing at 9 a.m. For more information call 218-545-4673.

CROSSLAKE

Cider and Candlelight Tour

Cider and Candlelight Tour, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24, Crosslake Historic Log Village. Free, but donations will be accepted.

STAPLES

Real Men Sing festival

Real Men Sing festival with 7 p.m. Oct. 1 concert at Staples Motley High School Gymnasium. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at www.staplesmen.org/, from any chorus member, or at Nelson Insurance Agency in Staples.