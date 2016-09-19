LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Hollywood's attention might have been on the 2016 Emmy Awards coverage on Sunday night, but everyone else was focused on football.

Up against NBC's "Sunday Night Football" coverage of the Minnesota Vikings versus the Green Bay Packers and CBS' NFL overrun of the Colts-Broncos game, the Emmy Awards hit an all-time low with 11.3 million viewers and a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49, down from last year's previous low: a 3.6 rating and 11.9 million viewers. In metered markets, the Emmys earned an 8.4 rating in households. Last year's Fox telecast was also up against "Sunday Night Football," but also benefited from a late afternoon NFL lead-in.

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards drew ABC's largest non-sports audience in the 3-hour time period since its Academy Awards telecast in February, and ranked as the top rated entertainment program of the night in adults 18-49, although it was only up against one new original, CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey."

Previously: While final ratings are still pending thanks to live coverage, according to preliminary numbers, the Emmys scored a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.7 million viewers from 8-11 p.m., while NBC's "Sunday Night Football" nabbed a massive 7.4 rating in the demo and 20.5 million viewers from 8:30-11 p.m.

CBS scheduled the first part of true crime special "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" from 8:30-10:30 p.m., where the Eye's NFL lead-in boosted it to a solid 2.1 rating and 10.3 million viewers in the fast nationals.

Last year's Emmys telecast hit a record low, with a preliminary 3.2 and 10.4 million viewers that was adjusted to a 3.6 rating and 11.9 million viewers in the finals -- the 2016 show is tracking below that.

---

By Laura Prudom