Prince tribute concert tickets go quickly

ST. PAUL - As expected, it took just minutes on Monday morning for fans and scalpers to scoop up nearly all of the tickets for the Oct. 13 Prince tribute concert at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

The majority of seats sold out soon after they went on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and in person at the Xcel box office. Elizabeth Stiras, Minneapolis, was among the many online and ready to buy.

“They kept showing up as unavailable, but I kept trying,” Stiras said. “I eventually got one, which meant telling two friends they were on their own. That was about 38 minutes after they were available.”

As of midafternoon Monday, Ticketmaster’s website had single seats available, although those looking to buy two or more tickets were directed to a link to purchase “official platinum seats” on the floor. Prices range from $1,250 for the front row to $385 for the 17th row.

Scalping sites began posting tickets at inflated prices soon after the concert was announced last week. Monday, Stubhub had nosebleed seats starting at $47 and a handful of front-row center tickets hovering around the $2,000 mark. The face value of tickets spans from $150 to $19.99.

Dubbed “The Official Prince Tribute,” the concert will feature members of Prince’s bands the New Power Generation and 3rdEyeGirl backing up such stars as Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Chaka Khan, John Mayer and Anita Baker.