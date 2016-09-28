Garvey to make concert series debut Oct. 7

Connor Garvey will make his Grassroots Concerts debut at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at Nisswa. Submitted

NISSWA—Connor Garvey will make his Grassroots Concerts debut at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at Nisswa.

Garvey is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Portland, Maine, with the amiable presence of an entertainer, the lyrical depth of a poet and the enchantment of a storyteller, it stated in a news release.

Garvey's interest in music and writing began at a young age. His parents are educators and his father was a songwriter. Growing up in such a musical environment, Garvey developed the firm belief that songwriting is a method for bringing community together and a way for people to explore a greater depth within their own lives.

The release stated, "He leaves audiences uplifted and inspired through a positive message delivered in a way that proves you can be optimistic and self-aware without being boring. His sandy tenor and masterful blend of rhythm and melody draw comparison to Paul Simon and contemporaries Josh Ritter and Jason Mraz."

First-time listeners are drawn to Garvey's engaging performance style, accomplished musicianship and memorable melodies. But his lyrics project a depth and sincerity that allow the observant listener to find meaning beyond the catchy hook, the release stated.

Garvey's combination of songwriting and performance strength has earned him numerous awards including being named winner of the Kerrville New Folk, Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, SolarFest, Wildflower Art and Music Festival and Maine Songwriters Association songwriting competitions, voted as Most Wanted artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, nominated for Best Male Performer in the New England Music Awards and a top new singer songwriter by Sirius XM's The Coffeehouse.

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar is located in the Journey Church next to the Nisswa Elementary School in Nisswa.

Grassroots Concerts, a nonprofit organization, are made possible in part by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds through the Minnesota State Legislature.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves by Grassroots volunteers.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org or visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.