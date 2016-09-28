The Glass (Ballet) Slipper

Kate Behrendt of the Continental Ballet Company will play ‘Cinderella’ at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The ballet production is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center series. Submitted

"Cinderella" is coming to Brainerd, when the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center at Central Lakes College presents the Continental Ballet Company's production of "Cinderella."

The single performance will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of CLC.

Continental Ballet Company is a professional touring company based in Bloomington. Founder/director Riet Velthuisen, a native of Holland, choreographed this original production of "Cinderella" to music by Rossini. She carefully selected music she felt would best tell the story of "Cinderella" and was recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC for her efforts.

This production of "Cinderella" is told through the style of classical ballet. There are no speaking

parts as dancers use movement to express an emotion or thought. As is typically done with the

ballet version of "Cinderella," a couple of the stepfamily females will be danced by men. This

adds a touch of humor to the ballet, which brings a strong element of humor to the performance, Patrick Spradlin, the Performing Arts Center director, stated in a news release.

The ballet tells the traditional story of "Cinderella," complete with fairies and a handsome prince.

"Cinderella" is not invited to the ball but through her kindness to a stranger, magical events happen that allow her to attend the ball and meet her prince.

"We've never presented ballet as part of our Cultural Arts Series," Spradlin stated. "This is new ground for us. We chose Continental Ballet and 'Cinderella' for several reasons. First, they're Minnesota-based. And they have a mission of reaching young people through the arts that is also part of our mission. And, who doesn't know the story of 'Cinderella?' To see it told strictly through dance will be a wonderfully unique experience."

Continental Ballet Company was founded in 1988 by Velthuisen. Velthuisen has danced professionally with several European ballet companies, including the Dutch National Ballet. Velthuisen studied classical ballet in Amsterdam, The Hague and Paris. The Continental Ballet Company is a member of the Bloomington Fine Arts Council and resides at the Bloomington Center for the Arts. The performers are professional dancers and can include as many as 30 dancers for a single production. In addition to the performing company, Continental Ballet Company operates a studio of ballet offering dance lessons for students of all ages and abilities.

Tickets for Cinderella are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 855-8199.

This show is sponsored by Essentia Health. The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is

made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a

legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.