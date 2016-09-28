Entertainment Briefs - Sept. 29

The Red Rock Swing Band will perform danceable tunes from the golden era of swing at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Pequot Lakes High School Theater as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts 2016-17 season. Submitted

Artist Sue Kemnitz’ “Chickadee” painting. The artist will offer a class Oct. 8 at The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. Submitted

The Crossing Arts Alliance announces its Second Saturday events for October with Pine River area potter Cyrus Swann, who is the featured member artist for the month. A selection of Cyrus's pottery and mixed media pieces will be on display in the TCAA Gift Shop.

Crossing Arts Kids will host its Arty Party from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Children ages 5 to 13 are encouraged to join the party for bean mosaics, pointillism paintings, watercolor webs and fall snacks. Children younger than 5 are welcome, with an adult to assist them. The Crossing requests a $3 per child/$5 per family donation for materials, but no child is turned away due to need.

Visiting artist Sue Kemnitz will offer art instruction from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Each student will create one 12-inch by 12-inch canvas inspired by cheery fall chickadees that they get to take home. Light refreshments will be served and all supplies are included. Cost is $35 for TCAA members, $39 for non-members.

"Sharing the Fire," an exhibit of collaborative pottery works from area potters, will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in The Crossing Arts Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Crossing Arts Alliance activities are held in the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. For more information email info@crossingarts.org; visit www.crossingarts.org; or call 218-833-0416.

WJJY's Ken Thomas named finalist for Marconi Award

WJJY radio personality Ken Thomas was named one of five finalists from around the country for the Marconi Award for 2016 Small Market Personality of the Year.

Thomas attended the award banquet Sept. 22 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., at the National Broadcasters Association's annual Radio Show conference and exhibition. Radio personalities, who were named finalists, were selected by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. The academy is made up of radio executives from across the country. The Marconi Awards are named after Nobel Prize winner and inventor of the radio, Guglielmo Marconi.

The award presenters at the event included FCC Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Ajit Pai. Thomas did not win the award. Thomas started his radio career doing overnights in 1977. As WJJY's morning man, Thomas has done everything from interviewing governors to reading to children to carrying the Olympic torch. For the last 15 years, Ken's Adult Contemporary morning show has dominated Hubbard Broadcasting's rural Minnesota area helping WJJY achieve a 23 share and a 5.7 rating. Raising money for charity, Thomas has done everything from jumping into icy waters in the Polar Plunge, walking a mile in women's shoes to fighting domestic abuse. Thomas also has hosted WJJY's 2015 Radiothon for 22 years in an effort to end child abuse with total donations to $1.4 million.

Minnesota artist work on display

AITKIN—The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin is featuring an exhibit of oil paintings by Minnesota artist Bill Moeger. Moeger, a graphic designer and illustrator from Chaska, has shifted his interest in graphic art to oil paints and his love of Minnesota outdoors.

His exhibit, "Minnesota Landscapes." will be shown at the Jaques until Nov. 3. The Jaques is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is always free.

Brown Bag Lunch Author Series coming Monday

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library will again bring acclaimed authors to the Brainerd Public Library the first Monday of every month at noon to speak about their latest work and the craft of writing. These events give local book lovers a chance to connect with up-and-coming and award-winning authors from around the Midwest.

The series will begin this Monday with author Shawn Otto, who will discuss his book "The War on Science: Who's Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It." Otto's new book investigates the historical, social, philosophical, political and emotional reasons for why and how evidence-based politics are in decline and authoritarian politics are once again on the rise, and offers a vision, an argument, and some compelling solutions to bring us to our collective senses, before it's too late, it stated in a news release.

Otto is organizer and producer of the U.S. presidential science debates in 2008 and 2012. He is

the award-winning screenwriter and co-producer of the film "House of Sand and Fog" and award-winning novelist of "Sins of Our Fathers" and the non-fiction book "Fool Me Twice: Fighting the Assault on Science in America," winner of the 2012 Minnesota Book Award. He is married to Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto and manages her political campaigns.

All presentations begin at noon at the Brainerd Public Library. Attendees are welcome to bring a

packed lunch or just enjoy the light refreshments provided. These presentations are sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts and

are free of charge to the public.

Upcoming authors in the series include: Donna Salli's "A Notion of Pelicans," Nov. 7 and Lori Evert's "The Christmas Wish" on Dec. 5.

For more information on any of the events, visit the library's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary or contact the library at 218-829-5574.

Swing band to perform in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES—The Red Rock Swing Band will perform danceable tunes from the golden era of swing at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Pequot Lakes High School Theater as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts 2016-17 season.

This 17-piece band from Woodbury brings swing back in style with a mixture of jazz and jive, with music pieces by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington and Cab Calloway.

Since its creation in 2003, the band has established a reputation for keeping guests "bopping all night long" via performances at public venues, private parties, weddings, corporate gigs, and all-size venues across the Midwest. Performances include Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley, Target Field, The Wabasha Street Caves, Como Park Pavilion and a yearly show the first Saturday of each Minnesota State Fair on the DNR Stage.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors age 60 and older and $10 for youth 18-under.

Season tickets for the seven events of the 2016-17 GLAPA season are available. For information go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568- 9200.

The performance is sponsored by Nisswa Tax Service.

Grand opening scheduled in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS—After months of work in the Sculpture Park, the city of New York Mills' new Barn shelter is finally erected, and ready to be introduced to the community and region. On Saturday, the city, with the help of the Cultural Center, will celebrate The Barn's completion. This grand opening celebration falls on the 20th anniversary year of the Sculpture Park, which is the location for the celebration.

The event is from 3-8 p.m. and includes a litany of events including barn tours, community art activities, a garden planting, a pop-up-museum, an open house with refreshments, a bonfire and a barn dance with live music. There also will be a cash bar.

The community art activities include "Barn Quilt" squares, a Heritage Garden and a Collaborative Community Sculpture and Pop-Up Museum. There are several ways for the community to get involved with these art activities, which are part of a Creative Action Network project supported by West Central Initiative, Springboard for the Arts, Bigger Associates and the Bush Foundation.

Residents are encouraged to take part in painting two 4- by 4-foot wooden Barn Quilt squares during the celebration. A local artist is designing the squares and will be on hand to assist community members in painting. The wooden squares will later be attached to the south end of The Barn, and will hopefully become part of the Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail.

The Center also invites local contributions of meaningful plants, flowers and/or shrubs that can be split and planted at the Sculpture Park as part of the new Heritage Garden, along with stories about the plants, which will be documented during the event.

Community members also are encouraged to donate a piece of metal of any size, from small tools to large machines, perhaps with some history or meaning to be shared. The Center will collect and document stories and photos of all items, with a Pop-Up Museum temporarily arranged during the event as The Barn's first exhibit. During the event, local artist Tim Cassidy will work with community members on ideas, sketches and designs for the sculpture to be built this autumn and installed next spring at the Sculpture Park.

The barn dance will feature music from the Meat Rabbits, a band led by New York Mills native Matt Rutten, who is joined by Louie Rutten on drums and Frank Peeters on trombone.

The Cultural Center thanks New York Mills, West Central Initiative, Springboard for the Arts, Bigger Associates and the Bush Foundation for supporting the event.

For more information, visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org or call the center at 218-385-3339.

Clay classes planned at Great River

LITTLE FALLS—Great River Arts will host upcoming clay class opportunities for children and adults tin October. Recently the arts education programming at GRA has been restructured to offer more art classes for different age groups.

There are several new recurring clay classes available for youth on the first Saturday of the month from October through December:

• Petite Picasso, ages 4-7, will meet 10:30-11:30 a.m. to work on hand building techniques with projects like baby guppies and coil christmas trees.

• Mini Monet, second through fifth grade, will meet noon to 1:30 p.m., where they will develop more complex pinch pots, slab techniques and underglazing methods.

• The Mini Monet age group is a 7-session workshop from 4 -5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and November 2-3 and 9-10. Students will work in-depth with the clay building techniques of pinch, slab, and coil focusing on bobbleheads, turkey bowls and coil mugs.

• For the middle school age group, classified as the Rembrandt level, sixth- through eighth-graders, will be two options: the Rembrandt Saturday Sampler and Rembrandt at the Wheel. The Saturday Sampler Class introduces students to various media during two-hour classes on the third Saturday of the month from October through December. Rembrandt at the Wheel is an opportunity for students to take the plunge into wheel throwing, during the workshop the intimate class will delve into the process and techniques needed for throwing on the potter's wheel. Classes will take place 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 with a glazing day from 4-5:50 p.m. Dec. 21.

Adults interested in wheel throwing are invited to join the small group setting with fellow beginners for Wheel Throwing 101 with Michelle Young. The classes are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10 with glazing occurring from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. All sessions will be needed to complete the projects.

The expanded programming hopes to serve over 90 students this fall.

All classes must be paid in full and registered for prior to the day of the session, class prices vary, further details and complete registration is available online at www.greatart.org or at GRA.

Film discussion scheduled

ONAMIA—A "Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code" film and discussion with director Sheldon Wolfchild on Native American issues will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum.

The film, based on Steven Newcomb's 30 years of research, and his book" Pagans in the Promised Land: Decoding the Doctrine of Christian Discovery." Newcomb is the producer of the film.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted.

The event is being sponsored by Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace. Go to www.38plus2productions.com for more information.

'A Night with the Stars' event set

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship's annual "A Night with the Stars" fundraising event will be 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Woods Event Center off County Highway 3 in Brainerd.

Advanced tickets are $35 per person and are available at www.mountedeagles.org or by calling 218-568-3968 or 218-829-4440; or $40 at the event. A table for eight may be purchased for $250. There will be live music, a dinner buffet, a cash bar and a silent auction.

All proceeds go toward expenses for the continuation of services provided by the Mounted

Eagles program.

Mounted Eagles is a nonprofit program that enhances the lives of program participants,

volunteers and the community by providing a safe and enjoyable environment where

individuals with special needs benefit from the therapeutic, developmental and educational

equine-assisted activities. Therapeutic riding is conducted at Spirit Horse Center in

Brainerd.

Worldwide Photowalk planned Saturday

WADENA—Photographers will gather Saturday around the world during Scott Kelby's ninth annual Worldwide Photowalk. The closest walk in the Brainerd lakes area is from 9 a.m. to noon at Boondocks Cafe in Wadena.

Taking place in cities around the world, photographers of all walks of life and skill levels gather together to socialize and share during this one-day, worldwide event.

The Worldwide Photowalk was founded by Scott Kelby, president of Kelby One and a photography and technology book author.

Go to www.kelbyone.com for more information.