    Visual Arts - Sept. 29

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:41 p.m.

    AITKIN

    Ripple River Gallery

    27591 Partridge Ave.

    More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.

    Jaques Art Center

    121 Second St. NW.

    "Minnesota Landscapes" oil paintings by Bill Moeger, runs through Nov. 3. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

    BRAINERD

    Brainerd Public Library

    416 S. Fifth St.

    Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

    City Hall

    501 Laurel St.

    Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

    Crow Wing County

    Community Services

    204 Laurel St.

    Artwork by Ed DuRose on display, ends Friday.

    Crow Wing County

    Historical Society

    320 Laurel St.

    Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

    The Crossing Arts Alliance

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    Cyrus Swann is the featured member artist in October.

    Second Saturday Crossing Art Kids event in October will be Arty Party on Oct. 8, cafeteria. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family and includes materials. Visiting author Sue Kemnitz will offer art instruction from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Cost is $35 for TCAA members, $39 for non-members.

    "Sharing the Fire," exhibit of collaborative pottery works, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, The Crossing Arts Gallery. Free and open to the public.

    More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

    The New Bohemian Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "In The Year 3000," ends Saturday. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or 218-839-5807.

    Residents Artists Gallery

    Inside Franklin Art Center

    1001 Kingwood St.

    "Transitions," annual fall juried exhibition, runs through Oct. 29: gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

    CROSBY

    Soo Line Depot Museum

    101 First St. NE.

    A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

    CROSSLAKE

    Community Center

    and Library

    14126 Daggett Pine Road

    Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

    LITTLE FALLS

    Morrison County Govt.

    Center Gallery

    213 First Ave. SE.

    Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

    NEW YORK MILLS

    The Cultural Center

    24 N Main Ave.

    "The Art of Labor," exhibit, ends Oct. 8.

