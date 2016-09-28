Visual Arts - Sept. 29

More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW.

"Minnesota Landscapes" oil paintings by Bill Moeger, runs through Nov. 3. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.

BRAINERD

Brainerd Public Library

416 S. Fifth St.

Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.

City Hall

501 Laurel St.

Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.

Crow Wing County

Community Services

204 Laurel St.

Artwork by Ed DuRose on display, ends Friday.

Crow Wing County

Historical Society

320 Laurel St.

Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.

The Crossing Arts Alliance

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

Cyrus Swann is the featured member artist in October.

Second Saturday Crossing Art Kids event in October will be Arty Party on Oct. 8, cafeteria. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family and includes materials. Visiting author Sue Kemnitz will offer art instruction from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Cost is $35 for TCAA members, $39 for non-members.

"Sharing the Fire," exhibit of collaborative pottery works, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, The Crossing Arts Gallery. Free and open to the public.

More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.

The New Bohemian Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"In The Year 3000," ends Saturday. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or 218-839-5807.

Residents Artists Gallery

Inside Franklin Art Center

1001 Kingwood St.

"Transitions," annual fall juried exhibition, runs through Oct. 29: gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

CROSBY

Soo Line Depot Museum

101 First St. NE.

A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.

CROSSLAKE

Community Center

and Library

14126 Daggett Pine Road

Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison County Govt.

Center Gallery

213 First Ave. SE.

Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.

NEW YORK MILLS

The Cultural Center

24 N Main Ave.

"The Art of Labor," exhibit, ends Oct. 8.