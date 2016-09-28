Search
    Live Music - Sept. 29

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:42 p.m.

    For week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5; bands perform from 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

    BRAINERD

    Eagles Club

    124 Front St.

    Jason and Danny, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.

    Last Turn Saloon

    214 S. Eighth St.

    Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)

    Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.

    Comedy with Tom Garland, seating at 7 p.m. Friday, show at 8 p.m.; $12 per ticket

    Liquor Pigz

    718 Laurel St.

    Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday

    Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday

    Shep's on Sixth

    315 S. Sixth St.

    DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

    BREEZY POINT

    Commander Bar

    30279 Airport Road

    Blackout, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

    JJ'S Pub

    Downstairs of the Commander

    Mark Stary, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

    CROSBY

    The Bridge Tavern

    26929 Highway 6

    Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

    FORT RIPLEY

    St. Mathias Bar and Grill

    4640 County Road 121

    Reloaded, Saturday

    NISSWA

    Grand View Lodge's

    Northwoods Pub

    23521 Nokomis Ave.

    Bryan Barber, acoustic rock, Saturday

