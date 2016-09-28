Special Events - Sept. 29

Kaleidoscope, 10-11:30 a.m. first Saturday of the month, Jaques Art Center; Coloring Club, 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. More information on classes available at www.jaquesart.com or 218-927-2363.

Harvest Dinner

The annual Harvest Dinner, Saturday, historic Butler Building upstairs in the Opera Hall. Tickets may be purchased between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by calling 218-927-2363 to reserve a place at the table. Fundraiser for Jaques.

BAXTER

Book-signing

Author Sarah Beth Lindberg of "Clinging to God's Promises," book signing, 1-3 p.m. today, Sept. 29, Lake Region Christian School.

BRAINERD

Halloween Hustle dance party

A "Halloween Hustle" dance party, 6 p.m. Monday, Brainerd Public Library. Geared for children ages 3-9 and their families.

Brown Bag Lunch Author Series

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library to host author Shawn Otto of "The War on Science: Who's Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It," noon Monday. For more information visit the library's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary or call 218-829- 5574.

Verse Like Water

Verse Like Water series will kick off its fifth year with Pulitzer Prize winning poet Vijay Seshadri, noon Friday, in the Chalberg Theatre. After the reading at 1:30 p.m., the poet will sign books and host an informal craft talk on creativity and the imagination. Free.

Cultural Thursday

Central Lakes College's next Cultural Thursday event will feature Gary Payne, sociology instructor at CLC, as he talks about Iceland: noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 6, in room E354.

Night with the Stars

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship's annual "A Night with the Stars" fundraising event, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 22, The Woods Event Center off County Highway 3. Advanced tickets are $35 per person and are available at www.mountedeagles.org or by calling 218-568-3968 or 218-829-4440; or $40 at the event. A table for eight may be purchased for $250.

CROSBY

Book event

Grand opening and Author Sarah Beth Lindberg to speak, 10 a.m. Saturday, Restoration Books and Gifts. Blessing at 9 a.m. For more information call 218-545-4673.

NEW YORK MILLS

Barn open house

Open house and art activities to celebrate the new barn shelter, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sculpture Park.

ONAMIA

Film Discussion

A "Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code" film and discussion with director Sheldon Wolfchild on Native American issues, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Mille Lacs Indian Museum; free.

STAPLES

Real Men Sing festival

Real Men Sing festival with 7 p.m. Saturday concert at Staples Motley High School Gymnasium. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at www.staplesmen.org/, from any chorus member, or at Nelson Insurance Agency in Staples.

WADENA

Worldwide Photowalk

Annual Worldwide Photowalk, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Boondocks Cafe. Go to www.kelbyone.com for more information.