Performing Arts - Sept. 29

Continental Ballet Company to present "Cinderella," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. To purchase tickets go to www.clcmn.edu/arts or call 218-855-8199.

Heartland Symphony Orchestra

Heartland Symphony Orchestra, with featured soloist, Leslie Zander, the concertmaster, in two fall concerts titled "Celebration:" 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Charles D. Martin Auditorium, Little Falls Community High School; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd. For more information email HeartlandSymphony@gmail.com or call the HSO at 1-800-826-1997.

Geritol Frolics

This year's show will feature a selection of music from the days of "Your Hit Parade."

Performance dates are 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27, 28 and 30.

Tickets are $18 and $20. Tickets are available online at www.geritolfrolics.com and at the box office at Franklin Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 218-825-4993.

NISSWA

Grassroots Concerts series

Connor Garvey, Oct. 7, Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, Grassroots Concerts Facebook page.

PEQUOT LAKES

GLAPA Series

The Red Rock Swing Band to perform, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Pequot Lakes High School Theater, as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts 2016-17 season. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors age 60 and older and $10 for youth 18-under. For information go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

STAPLES

Staples Motley Area Arts Council

The Chancellors Quartet, with pianist Jeff Stice to perform, 7 p.m. Sunday, Staples Alliance Church; free, but donations welcome.