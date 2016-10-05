Live Music - Oct. 6

For week of Oct. 6; bands perform from 9 p.m. to close with no cover unless otherwise noted.

BRAINERD

Eagles Club

124 Front St.

Cuyuna Rhythm, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; $5 for all dances for non-Eagle members.

Last Turn Saloon

214 S. Eighth St.

Open Mic, first Wednesday of month (sign-up, 6:30 p.m.)

Bluegrass Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Thursday of the month.

Liquor Pigz

718 Laurel St.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. every Wednesday

Jam session/open mic, 9 p.m. every Sunday

Shep's on Sixth

315 S. Sixth St.

DJ, every Friday-Saturday in Elbow Room

BREEZY POINT

Commander Bar

30279 Airport Road

Pandemic, 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

JJ'S Pub

Downstairs of the Commander

Unplugged, 5-9 p.m. Saturday

CROSBY

The Bridge Tavern

26929 Highway 6

Wanted (classic country), 4-8 p.m. Sundays

FORT RIPLEY

St. Mathias Bar and Grill

4640 County Road 121

YNOTT, Saturday

MERRIFIELD

Harpo's

2156 County Highway 3

Old Glory, 8 p.m. Saturday