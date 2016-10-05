Choral Music Retreat to feature BHS choir

CAMP RIPLEY—The Brainerd High School A Capella Choir will be one of the featured ensembles in a three-day choral music retreat Oct. 14-16 at Camp Ripley. This is the fourth in a series of similar events hosted by the Upsala/Swanville Area Community Chorus. The principal teaching artist for the retreat will be Craig D. Jessop, Dean, Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University and the former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Prior to his 13 year term as music director or associate music director of the Tabernacle Choir, Jessop was USAF Lt. Col. Jessop where he directed two Air Force Bands and the USAF "Singing Sergeants."

More than 250 area singers are expected to participate in the retreat which has a patriotic/military music theme. There will be two concerts, open to the public, during the three-day retreat: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Vessey Recreation Center on the post and in addition to the massed choir will feature solo performances by the Alexandria, Brainerd and Little Falls High School Choirs, the Minnesota Center Chorale, the St. Cloud State University Concert Choir, the 34th Infantry Division Band, the Blivet Players, an Army/Air Force Quartet and the USA Honor Squad, a military drill/dance unit of third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Swanville and Upsala School Districts. The second concert will be a non-denominational service in the post chapel at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Both concerts are free but due to limited seating in the chapel, a ticket will be necessary for admission to that event.

The retreat will also feature a master class Oct. 14 conducted by Jessop which carries two hours of continuing education credits for high school music directors at no charge as well as some invaluable instruction for church and community choir directors. In addition, Jessop will be conducting a seminar for current and former military personnel who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder issues which has been developed by the Utah State University Music Therapy Department titled "The Healing Power of Music."

"The students are excited about participating in this event with one of the nation's choral music superstars," Brian Stubbs, director of the Brainerd High School Choir, stated in a news release. "It's also going to be a great experience for my students to sing with the 34th Infantry Division Band, one of the Army's oldest and most prestigious musical units. The objective of the retreat, aside from giving these students the opportunity to work with an outstanding choral director such as Dr. Jessop, is to teach singers the importance of discipline and teamwork in choral music. All in all, it's going to be a very valuable learning experience for these students. I hope as many people as possible from the Brainerd area will attend the Oct. 15 evening concert because there is going to be some really glorious choral music in the hall at the Vessey Center."