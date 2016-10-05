Visual Arts - Oct. 6
AITKIN
Ripple River Gallery
27591 Partridge Ave.
More information at ripplerivergallery@gmail.com or 218-678-2575.
Jaques Art Center
121 Second St. NW.
"Minnesota Landscapes" oil paintings by Bill Moeger, runs through Nov. 3. Go to www.jaquesart.com for more information.
BRAINERD
Brainerd Public Library
416 S. Fifth St.
Our Place members/artists work on display through Nov. 30. For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574.
City Hall
501 Laurel St.
Brainerd Art Club members, ongoing.
Crow Wing County
Community Services
204 Laurel St.
Artwork by Ed DuRose on display, ends Friday.
Crow Wing County
Historical Society
320 Laurel St.
Various exhibits. For hours go to www.crowwinghistory.org or call 218-829-3268.
The Crossing Arts Alliance
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
Cyrus Swann is the featured member artist in October.
Second Saturday Crossing Art Kids event in October will be Arty Party this Saturday, cafeteria. Cost is $3 per child or $5 per family and includes materials. Visiting author Sue Kemnitz will offer art instruction from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Cost is $35 for TCAA members, $39 for non-members.
"Sharing the Fire," exhibit of collaborative pottery works, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, The Crossing Arts Gallery. Free and open to the public.
More information at www.crossingarts.org or contact The Crossing at 218-833-0416.
The New Bohemian Gallery
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
"Dia De Los Muertos," open reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will run through Nov. 2. The exhibition is open to the public from 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. For more information contact the gallery at thenewbohemiangallery@gmail.com or 218-839-5807.
Residents Artists Gallery
Inside Franklin Art Center
1001 Kingwood St.
"Transitions," annual fall juried exhibition, runs through Oct. 29: gallery open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
CROSBY
Soo Line Depot Museum
101 First St. NE.
A traveling exhibit, Lake Roosevelt Artifact Exhibit and Interpretive Project and other exhibits. More information by calling the Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network at 218-545-1166.
CROSSLAKE
Community Center
and Library
14126 Daggett Pine Road
Paintings by Crosslake Art Club members, ongoing.
LITTLE FALLS
Morrison County Govt.
Center Gallery
213 First Ave. SE.
Local artists, weekdays, ongoing.
Great River
Arts Gallery
122 First St. SE.
"Salon" exhibit by Charles Gilbert Kapsner, from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14, featuring live music by Harper's Chord and Sestri Poetry by Laura Hansen.
NEW YORK MILLS
The Cultural Center
24 N Main Ave.
"The Art of Labor," exhibit, ends Saturday.